Mercer Savings Bank employees select organizations for donations

CELINA – As a mutual bank, Mercer Savings Bank always has been deeply rooted in the communities it serves and, as part of that, believes that reinvesting in those communities should be a large part of its mission.

Through their Giving Mission, each month three employees will be selected to choose a charitable organization to receive a $200 donation. Employees are requested to choose organizations that exemplify the values of the bank as a whole.

State of the Heart Care was Ginny Wolf’s selection.

“I chose State of the Heart Care because I have seen first-hand the incredible work they do,” Wolf said. “I can’t say enough about their good work. The compassion, knowledge and efficiency they bring in a difficult situation is a true gift. They provide such amazing service and comfort in a time of great need, not only for the patient, but for the family as well.”

The Cancer Association of Mercer County was Trever Bransteter’s selection.

“I chose The Cancer Association of Mercer County because of the impact that cancer has had on my family and also how prevalent cancer is in this area in particular,” Bransteter said.

Choosing Life Pregnancy Center was Lydia Hyde’s selection.

“I chose Choosing Life Pregnancy Center because they give all babies a chance at life no matter the mother’s situation at the time,” Hyde said. “They are a non-profit organization that volunteers their time and money to help families of Celina, Ohio, so I was thankful for the privilege of being able to help them for all they give.”

Mercer Savings Bank has been a trusted community bank since 1888. It offers mortgage and consumer loans, checking and savings, MMDA, mobile banking, mobile deposit and CardValet. To find out more about Mercer Savings Bank and what it has to offer, stop by one of its locations in Celina, Fort Recovery or Greenville, call 877-672-4543 or visit mercersavings.com.