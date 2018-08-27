Mercer Savings Bank donates to charitable organizations

CELINA – Through Mercer Savings Bank’s giving mission, each month three employees will be selected to choose a charitable organization to receive a $200 donation.

Employees are requested to choose organizations that exemplify the values of the bank as a whole.

St. Henry EMS was Sheri Brunswick’s selection.

“I wanted to give to the St. Henry EMS because they are such an important part of our community,” Brunswick said. “Living in rural southern Mercer County, the squad, along with the first responders have personally helped my family a few times. I credit them for helping to save my husband’s life and owe them a very big thank you. They are a wonderful and very dedicated group of people.”

The Cancer Association of Mercer County was Sam Bader’s selection.

“I chose The Cancer Association of Mercer County because cancer is a disease that impacts all families, and I’m glad there is a local association that offers physical, emotional and financial support for cancer patients,” Bader said.

Mercer County House of Hope was Ruth Hoenie’s selection.

“My choice for our Giving Mission is Mercer County House of Hope,” Hoenie said. “Alcohol/drug addiction destroys not only the user’s life but the user’s family and friends as well. Mercer County House of Hope provides a faith-based approach to healing the whole person, not just the physical addiction.”

