Miami Valley Hospital expands care, enhances neuroscience capabilities at main Dayton campus

DAYTON – Miami Valley Hospital recently opened an upgraded 36-bed neuroscience advanced care unit on the 10th floor of the hospital’s southeast tower and is set to finish construction next month on an upgraded 36-bed neuroscience intensive care unit to be housed on the 11th floor of the building.

Both units feature advanced technology to enhance patient care and the patient experience.

“This addition of 72 patient beds at Miami Valley Hospital underscores Premier Health’s commitment to maintain a large inpatient presence in the heart of Dayton,” said Mike Maiberger, president of Miami Valley Hospital and executive vice president and chief operating officer of Premier Health. “Even accounting for these much-needed additional patient beds at Miami Valley Hospital’s main campus in downtown Dayton, the health system is reducing its total number of inpatient beds by nearly 450 as more health care shifts to outpatient settings.”

The 10th and 11th floors of Miami Valley Hospital’s southeast tower had been earmarked for future growth when the tower was built in 2010.

Before moving to the 10th floor of the southeast tower last month, Miami Valley Hospital’s neuroscience advanced care unit was located on the sixth floor of the hospital’s main building with the neuroscience intensive care unit on the ninth floor of the southeast tower. The ninth floor of the southeast tower will serve as an additional cardiology unit once construction of the neuroscience intensive care on the 11th floor is complete, enabling the hospital – which is the area’s only Level 1 Trauma Center – to focus on treating neuroscience patients, as well as cardiology patients, in the tower. The space that previously housed the neuroscience advanced care unit is transitioning to an observation unit.

“The new proximity of these updated neuroscience units streamlines care for some of our hospital’s most critical patients, greatly improving staff efficiency, as well as enhancing the patient experience,” Maiberger said.

Patient rooms on both units feature electronic communication boards and customizable message drawing boards in patient rooms, reclining chairs that are more user-friendly for patients, adjustable shades built into patient room doors to increase privacy while allowing nurses to still view patients, charging ports throughout the units for family and much more. Additionally, the medication delivery system in place in the new units has been streamlined to improve work flow for care teams, allowing nurses to administer medication to patients more efficiently.

The new units also have been designed to feature a nurse’s station in each of three 12-room patient wings, rather than one centralized station for the floor, allowing nurses to be closer to patients.

“The design of both units enhances safety, as well as staff productivity and patient satisfaction,” Maiberger said. “Miami Valley Hospital is proud to provide the highest level of stroke care to the Dayton community, and this project illustrates Premier Health’s dedication to continue to take our care to an even higher level.”

Miami Valley Hospital is the first and only hospital in the Dayton region to achieve certification as a Comprehensive Stroke Center through the Joint Commission and American Heart/American Stroke Association.

The neuroscience intensive care unit on the 11th floor of the hospital’s southeast tower also will feature upgraded epilepsy monitoring and treatment capabilities, including improved visibility and access to patients with advanced equipment in place for future growth. The National Association of Epilepsy Centers has re-accredited the Wright State/Premier Health Comprehensive Epilepsy Center as a Level 3 epilepsy center for 2018 and 2019. Level 3 epilepsy centers have the professional expertise and facilities to provide advanced medical evaluation and treatment for patients with complex epilepsy.