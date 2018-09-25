Mercer Savings Bank donates to charitable organizations

CELINA – As a mutual bank, Mercer Savings Bank always has been deeply rooted in the communities it serves and, as part of that, believes that reinvesting in those communities should be a large part of its mission.

Through its giving mission, each month three employees will be selected to choose a charitable organization to receive a $200 donation. Employees are requested to choose organizations that exemplify the values of the bank as a whole.

American Legion Post 178 PTSD Group/Fallen Warrior PTSD Memorial was Jazmen Hindenlang’s selection.

“I come from a family of military and have seen firsthand what PTSD can do,” Hindenlang said. “My brother is a part of this group, and I can see what they have done for each other. Each veteran has a different story and experience, and this group brings them together for the support, encouragement and help they all need at different times in their lives. The memorial will help bring awareness and honor our veterans.”

American Legion Post 140 was Connie Germann’s selection.

“Many times in my childhood, as well as my adult life, I have been thankful for our Legions throughout the area,” Germann said. “My daughter received some scholarship money through the Legion. My dad was also involved very heavily in Legion functions as well. Now that my dad is in the nursing home, I can see how devoted all of the Legion members are to each other also. They never forget to stop in and say hi to him even if it is only for a few minutes.

“I have seen the help that donations from the Legion have affected people in a positive way. I want to donate this money as a way of saying ‘thank you’ for helping people out whether young or old. They do a great job.”

