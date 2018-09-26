Carey Driscoll certified as WOW Specialist by AIC Hotel Group

GREENVILLE – Carey Driscoll of Beach Bum Vacation is now certified by AIC Hotel Group as a WOW Specialist.

Held at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya on Sept. 12-16, the Gold Magellan award-winning WOW – the Weddings on the Water Travel Agent Specialist Program – supports and arms distinguished destination wedding travel partners with any and all essential tools needed to sell destination weddings at AIC Hotel Group’s all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels, UNICO 20º87º Hotel Riviera Maya and Eden Roc Miami Beach weddings, as well as the exclusive Colin Cowie Wedding & Honeymoon experience.

The WOW Specialist program goes far beyond just a cookie-cutter program. It is a platform that lends to its success by offering attendees thorough brand education, extensive sales and marketing support, as well as a lead generation system.

Personally hand-picked to participate in the WOW Specialist program, Driscoll was among an exclusive group of agents who had to meet well defined requirements to be eligible for the program.

Being a WOW Specialist allows agents to orchestrate the best possible experience for wedding couples and their guests. Driscoll’s extensive training and first-hand experience allow her to understand the uniqueness of the products offered at each hotel.

As part of her training Dricoll was walked through each and every step of the wedding booking process, providing her with exclusive knowledge to better serve her customers. Additionally, Driscoll personally met with the on-site wedding coordinators, allowing the unique opportunity to establish a strong working relationship with the team that puts it all together on site.

“The WOW program has evolved beyond just an educational platform, this certification is a multi-dimensional tool that arms our destination wedding travel partners with the necessary resource to sell the all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels, UNICO 20º87º Hotel Riviera Maya and Eden Roc Miami Beach weddings,” said Frank Maduro, VP of Marketing for AIC Hotel Group. “Specialist agents such as Carey Driscoll are helping us give clients the ultimate, all-inclusive destination wedding and honeymoon experience. We congratulate Carey Driscoll for participating in our workshop this year, and are confident that wedding couples are in great hands with her.”

To book a destination wedding or honeymoon with Driscoll, visit http://beachbumvacation.com/Carey.aspx or call 877-943-8282 x8.