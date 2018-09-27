Orme Hardware of Arcanum to host celebration

ARCANUM – Orme Hardware of Arcanum will host its re-grand opening this weekend.

The celebration will be from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The event will give the community an opportunity to celebrate with Orme Hardware the unveiling of its newly remodeled hardware store. Orme Hardware has been working diligently for the past year to prepare its store for this day and looks forward to the opportunity to share it with everyone.

A ceremonial ribbon cutting will be at 11 a.m. Friday. Lunch will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday there will be a Boy Scout archery demonstration on and an Arcanum Fire Department demonstration.

Guests can register to win many prizes including a 52-inch Snapper Zero Turn. There will be giveaways, food trucks and prizes all weekend.

Large prize drawings will be at 4 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, contact Orme Hardware Manager Robert Bond at 513-673-9934 or rob.ormehardware@yahoo.com.