Versailles Health Care Center hosts joint replacement class

VERSAILLES – The Versailles Health Care Center recently hosted its joint replacement class.

The class is specifically designed for individuals contemplating the need for a joint replacement surgery. The class is structured to review all the steps of the joint replacement surgery, starting with pre-registration at the hospital through the completion of rehab. The class was led by Stephanie Goubeaux, VHCC physical therapist.

The Versailles Health Care center is a leader in joint replacement rehab for inpatient and outpatient needs.

Anyone who is interested in learning more about this education-based group or has questions regarding the joint replacement process may call 937-526-0112 and ask for Dr. Stephen Winner.