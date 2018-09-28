Versailles Health Care Center hosts Power over Parkinson’s group

VERSAILLES – The Versailles Health Care Center recently hosted its bi-monthly Power over Parkinson’s disease event at the K of C Hall in Versailles.

There were more than 35 people currently being affected by this progressive disease in attendance.

The guest speaker for the event was Theresa Nelson, who presented on the benefits of reflexology for the Parkinson’s patient population.

The purpose of the Power over Parkinson’s group is to provide educational material to participants in an effort to empower them to live a more fulfilling life.

The Versailles Health Care center is a leader in Parkinson’s-related treatments utilizing the LSVT BIG and LOUD protocol.

Anyone who is interested in learning more about this education-based group or the LSVT BIG and LOUD program may call 937-526-0112 and ask for Dr. Stephen Winner.