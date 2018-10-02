Cooper Farms releases 80th anniversary video

OAKWOOD — As Cooper Farms celebrates 80 years of business, they are certain to acknowledge the people and culture that led them through it all.

The company released a video highlighting some stories and people that embody the Cooper Farms culture. The video, produced by their communications department, can be viewed on Facebook and YouTube.

For 80 years, the Cooper family has made a point to run its business based on a set of core family values. To Virgil Cooper, a handshake was as good as a contract, and his children, Jim, Dianne and Gary, are maintaining those values today through customer service, community involvement and offering a family-like atmosphere in the workplace.

“We’re very excited and proud to be celebrating 80 years as a family-owned company,” COO Gary Cooper said. “Over the years, we’ve done our best to maintain the same integrity in which our father built the company.”

The video, which is approximately 10 minutes in length, highlights several team members sharing memories, stories and their appreciation for Cooper Farms.

Live Division General Manager Terry Wehrkamp thinks these team members were able to grow within Cooper Farms because of the opportunities provided by the company.

“We love to play off people’s strengths here,” Wehrkamp said. “Instead of trying to force a square peg into a round hole, we recognize what our team members are good at and embrace it and then use the struggles they may have as a chance to grow and learn with the company.”

To view the video on Facebook, visit http://tiny.cc/vhllzy or watch on YouTube athttp://tiny.cc/gjllzy.