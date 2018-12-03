Zechar-Bailey Funeral Home promotes free app

GREENVILLE – Zechar-Bailey Funeral Home has invested back into the community in order to promote the saving of lives.

Zechar-Bailey Funeral Home recognized a unique opportunity to assist local first responders through a marketing initiative that could help save lives.

The funeral home asks that community members download the Vital ICE (In Case of Emergency) app from either the Apple App Store or Google Play for smart phones and enter in their code: #1499.

Zechar-Bailey Funeral Home is making this potentially life-saving app available for free to download in the community as a way of showing gratitude for allowing it to serve the community. The staff asks that community members take a few minutes to download the Vital ICE app and fill in the information so that they are prepared in case of an emergency.

This app is available to the entire community. Questions about the app can be answered at www.vitalboards.com/vitalice.

In the event of an emergency, first responders can use the Vital ICE app to retrieve the user’s vital information. This information then can be easily taken on the ambulance to the hospital or sent directly to the hospital from the Vital ICE app where emergency room staff can further access this critical information.