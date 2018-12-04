Greenville Federal announces promotions

GREENVILLE – Greenville Federal announced a pair of promotions.

Tina Jones has been promoted to assistant vice president, chief credit officer. She is a graduate of Tri-Village High School and the University of Dayton where she graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in finance and is a member of the Delta Sigma Pi Business Fraternity. Jones, her husband, Keith, and their sons, Garrett and Darren, reside in Troy. They are involved in Troy High School athletics with Jones currently serving as vice president of Troy Football Boosters.

Nick Good has been promoted to commercial lending officer. He is a graduate of Greenville High School and majored in communications with a minor in management and marketing at Bowling Green State University. Good, his wife, Shanna, and their three children, Carson, Ava and and Boston, reside in Greenville. Good serves as vice chairman of the board for Youth for Christ of the Miami Valley. He is an ambassador for the Darke County Chamber of Commerce and is the associate worship coordinator at EUM Church in Greenville.

Greenville Federal was founded in 1883 and remains the oldest locally owned financial institution headquartered in Darke County with full-service banking centers in Greenville, Tipp City and Troy.