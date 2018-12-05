Mercer Savings Bank donates to charitable organizations

CELINA – As a mutual bank, Mercer Savings Bank always has been deeply rooted in the communities it serves and, as part of that, believes that reinvesting in those communities should be a large part of its mission.

Through its giving mission, each month three employees will be selected to choose a charitable organization to receive a $200 donation. Employees are requested to choose organizations that exemplify the values of the bank as a whole.

Arcanum-Butler Local Schools was Sheryl Hatfield’s choice.

“It’s exciting to see a vocational-ag program in the Arcanum School District again and to be able to be a part in helping with the new facility and all the opportunities this will bring to the school and community,” Hatfield said.

Because of its commitment to the health and well-being of families in Mercer County, Carol Bellman chose Our Home Family Resource Center.

“They provide shelter and guidance to victims of domestic violence as well as assistance with medical, food, rent and utilities to name just a few,” Bellman said. “They have provided many parents with diapers for their babies, school supplies for their children and warm clothes for the winter. Things that we take for granted are often hard to come by for some families, and it’s good to have an organization like this step in and offer support during times of need. I am happy to be able to add to their efforts by selecting Our Home as the recipient of this donation.”

The Mercer County Cancer Association was Greg Bruns’ selection.

“I chose the Cancer Association of Mercer County because it was created for the purpose of helping cancer patients of Mercer County survive their disease physically, emotionally and financially,” Bruns said. “The Cancer Association of Mercer County has always had a place in my life. My mother was the first executive director, and I saw firsthand how the money was being used to help cancer patients. It is a cause close to her heart. I could not think of a better organization to donate to.”

