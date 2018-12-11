Klepinger Insurance Agency named Presidential Agency Partner

GREENVILLE – Klepinger Insurance Agency of Greenville has earned the distinction of Presidential Agency Partner from Western Reserve Group Insurance Co.
Klepinger Insurance Agency Inc., an independent insurance agency, has represented Western Reserve Group, a property/casualty insurance company of Wooster, since April 1960.
The designation of Presidential Agency Partner is awarded to those agencies that have achieved superior results with Western Reserve Group through sound business practices, professional advice and superior service.
Klepinger Insurance Agency of Greenville has been named a Presidential Agency Partner from Western Reserve Group Insurance Co.