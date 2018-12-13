Zechar Bailey Funeral Home supports the troops

GREENVILLE – The staff of Zechar Bailey Funeral Home continues to support American troops all over the world by sending care packages to them wherever they are stationed.

Zechar Bailey started this program in 2007 and to date has shipped more than 3,600 care packages throughout the world.

The support that Zechar Bailey Funeral Home has received from the community has been overwhelming and much appreciated, officials said. Without the community helping to provide the items, this program would not be as successful as it has been.

Zechar Bailey sends care packages year round with the emphasis on the holidays when the troops cannot be with their families.

Anyone who would like to send anything to any of the troops should either drop off whatever donations or contact Zechar Bailey Funeral Home at 548-4141 and staff will pick up the items.