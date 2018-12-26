Experienced attorney joins Dungan & LeFevre

TROY — Dungan & LeFevre announced that Michael Rieman has joined the firm’s Troy office as a director/partner and member of the board of directors.

A seasoned civil litigator, Rieman has significant experience across a wide array of legal fields. Throughout his career, Rieman has handled cases involving business law, real estate, criminal defense, personal injury, wrongful death, medical malpractice defense and legal malpractice defense.

Prior to practicing in Troy, Rieman worked at Bieser, Greer, and Landis in downtown Dayton, handling complex civil litigation cases. He also has experience as an assistant prosecuting attorney handling felony criminal cases. Rieman continues to reside in Greenville, his hometown, with his wife, Amanda, and their two children, soon to be three.

Rieman is admitted to the bars of the State of Ohio and the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio.

“Michael comes to us with a unique background. With shared time as an assistant prosecutor and defense attorney, he is able to see all angles of a case,” said Steven Justice, general partner with Dungan & LeFevre. “His extensive litigation experience will be a tremendous asset to the firm and our clients.”

“I am thrilled to be joining Dungan & LeFevre and its elite group of attorneys,” Rieman said. “I am proud of the work I’ve done at Bieser, Greer, & Landis and now look forward to providing the highest level of legal services to Dungan & LeFevre’s clients. Working at Dungan & LeFevre will allow me to better serve my friends and neighbors in Darke County.”

Rieman received his J.D. from the University of Notre Dame Law School in 2011 and an undergraduate degree in business administration from The Ohio State University. While at Notre Dame, he was elected to the Honor Council and was a member of the Business Law Forum.