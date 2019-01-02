Andrew Fernandez joins Hanes Law Group

DARKE COUNTY – Andrew L. Fernandez recently joined the Hanes Law Group, Ltd. as an associate.

Fernandez graduated from The Ohio State University with cum laude honors, obtaining a bachelor’s degree in political science. After graduation, he worked as a customer relations specialist in BMW North America’s Customer Relations Department. Fernandez worked with BMW dealerships and the corporate office to address and resolve customer issues and concerns.

Desiring to pursue a legal career, Fernandez attended the University of Cincinnati Law School from the Fall of 2015 to the Spring of 2018. While attending law school, Fernandez was a member of the University of Cincinnati Law Review as a blog contributor and later served as a blog editor.

Fernandez obtained his Juris Doctor Degree in May of 2018 and graduated with cum laude honors. He passed the Ohio State Bar Examination and was sworn in as a licensed attorney on Nov. 11.

Fernandez is excited to begin his legal practice in Darke County.

Hanes Law Group, Ltd., whose members include Thomas H. Graber, II, Thomas L. Guillozet, Paul E. Wagner, Matthew J. Pierron and Andrew L. Fernandez, has two offices: 507 S. Broadway, Greenville, and 207 E. Main St., Versailles. Areas of practice include civil litigation, criminal defense, probate, estate planning, real estate, domestic relations, bankruptcy and employment. Attorneys may be reached at 937-548-1157 or 937-526-3501 within the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.