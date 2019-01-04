The Peoples Bank Co. announces president’s retirement

COLDWATER – Following a distinguished career spanning nearly 30 years as president/CEO, The Peoples Bank Co. announced that Jack A. Hartings plans to retire in December of 2019.

Hartings was elected to the president/CEO position in 1990 after serving as vice president and loan officer for approximately seven years. He is the longest serving president in the bank’s history and has seen many changes throughout his three decades with The Peoples Bank Co.

Hartings has built a reputation of unwavering commitment to his customers and the banking industry. Hartings served as chairman for the Independent Community Bankers of America (2015-16) and on their Federal Delegate Board as well as multiple committees within the organization.

He previously served as a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Advisory Committee on Community Banking and was a member of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s Community Bank Advisory Council. He served as a board member of the Ohio Banking Commission, a member of the Federal Reserve Small Bank Advisory Board, and the executive director, chairman and board member of the Community Bankers Association of Ohio.

Hartings’ dedication and service led to testifying on community banking issues before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee, U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee and Ohio Senate Ways and Means Committee. His passion for developing and mentoring future leaders within the bank has given him a virtuous legacy.

This legacy paid off as the Board of Directors chose to fill his shoes with long-time lender and Senior Vice President Dan Broering. Hartings and Broering will work together through the next 12 months to ensure a smooth transition.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank Jack for his many years of service. Jack has been an inspirational leader over the past 30 years. His tireless contributions to the growth and advancement of The Peoples Bank Co. have provided all of us on the PBC team with prosperity and a strong vision for the future. We are deeply grateful to Jack for his innumerable contributions to the success of the bank,” said Stephen Lefeld, chairman of the Peoples Holding Company Board of Directors.

Hartings’ retirement will be effective Dec. 31, 2019. His tenure marked by a significant growth in the size of the bank, which has more than quadrupled since he assumed his leadership nearly 30 years ago. He plans to remain on the Board of Directors after his retirement and do what he can to support the staff and continue to help the bank grow and prosper.

Broering will take the helm beginning in the New Year, 2020.

“I look forward to continuing this legacy of growth and advancement for our customers and communities,” Broering said.

He has 27 years of banking experience and has been in a leadership role with PBC for more than 20 years. He has a strong background in agricultural and commercial lending.

“I am confident that Dan is the right person to lead PBC to even greater success,” Hartings said.