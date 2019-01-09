Mercer Savings Bank donates to charitable organizations

CELINA – As a mutual bank, Mercer Savings Bank has always been deeply rooted in the communities it serves and, as part of that, believes that reinvesting in those communities should be a large part of its mission.

Through their Giving Mission, each month three employees will be selected to choose a charitable organization to receive a $200 donation. Employees are requested to choose organizations that exemplify the values of the bank as a whole.

Lori Vian chose the Immaculate Conception Youth Group.

“I chose the Immaculate Conception Youth Group as it is a great program for the youth of IC,” Vian said. “They get to grow and share their Christian faith through missionary work locally as well as projects in other areas and states that they help with. This program also allows them to go to Indianapolis for a national event of faith sharing.”

Darlene Bollenbacher chose State of the Heart Care Hospice Services.

“Although it isn’t easy to just pick one charity out of the many deserving organizations, I choose State of the Heart Care Hospice Services,” Bollenbacher said. “I have a soft spot in my heart for them because they come right into a home and, not only make the patient as comfortable as possible, they make the rest of the family comfortable as well.”

Deb Smith chose the Greenville Business and Professional Women’s organization.

“I chose the BPW because the money we raise funds scholarships for women’s college educational needs,” Smith said. “The fundraisers we have and donations we receive raise this money. Many of these ladies come back to our community and have given back to the community in so many heartfelt and positive ways. Many have also joined our BPW group as members when they get back to the county.

“I have been a member since 2010 and could not find a better group of hard working heartfelt women to be associated with. I am proud of all that this group of professional dedicated women do in helping to create a positive future for so many young women in our community.”

To find out more about Mercer Savings Bank and what it has to offer, stop by one of its locations in Celina, Fort Recovery or Greenville, call 877-672-4543 or visit mercersavings.com.