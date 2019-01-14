Top 25 Women to Watch Gala scheduled

DAYTON – Women in Business Networking, a program of Better Business Bureau serving Dayton/Miami Valley, is holding its 10th annual Top 25 Women to Watch Gala.

The gala will be from 5:30-10 p.m. Feb. 23 at Mandalay Banquet & Event Center, 2700 E. River Road, Moraine.

The cost is $90 per ticket; $850 for a table of eight, including an honoree; or $1,000 for a table of eight without an honoree.To RSVP, visit https://wibn.regfox.com/2019gala or call 937-610-2262.

WiBN is celebrating 10 years of recognizing some of the most empowering women leaders in the community through its Top 25 Women to Watch. This year, it celebrates and honors women with outstanding achievements and successes who have inspired, encouraged and made the community a better place to live and work.

“These women are exceptional individuals, respected in their field,” Melissa Cutcher, chief business officer for the Better Business Bureau serving Dayton/Miami Valley, said. “They make contributions to help advance women in business and are causing more than just a ripple in our community.”

The Top 25 Women to Watch Gala is a night of celebration. From the Morris Home stage, the Better Business Bureau will recognize women from a notable list of candidates.

As business and community leaders come together for the festivities, the night will begin with a cocktail hour followed by an elegant dinner where the distinguished Top 25 Women to Watch will be honored. The night concludes with music and dancing.

Honorees in the class of 2018 Top 25 Women to Watch include:

Lisa Balster – Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton

Kim Bramlage – Five Rivers Health Centers

Jennifer Buckwalter – Wright State University

Angelia Erbaugh – Dayton Regional Manufacturers Association

Lori Kershner – LMK Advocacy

Katina Koumoutsos – NHP of Springfield

Elizabeth Langefels – American Heart Association Dayton

Alexis Larsen – The Dayton Art Institute

Susan Lopez – Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Family Resource Center

Kate McEwen – Lorenz Corporation

Courtney Moore – Modern Ally, LLC

Ann Morrissey – Agape for Youth

Darybel Oritz – Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

Crystal Phillips-Everett – Dayton Public Schools/Principal Dunbar Early College High School

Amelia Plunkett – LexisNexis

Tonya Roberds – Dezigns by Tonya

Dr. Jeannine Sheppard – Eastway Behavioral Healthcare

Tracy Sibbing – United Way of the Greater Dayton Area

Valerie Smiley – Super Party Network and Sending Cards is Cool

Amy Strozier – Goldfish Swim School

Lora Van Lear – Van Lear Custom Couture

Emily von Stuckrad-Smolinski – Historic Plaza Theatre

Kate Vriner – Sunbelt Business Advisors of Southwest Ohio

Sarah Williams – Hannah’s Treasure Chest

Laura Woeste – Downtown Dayton Partnership

A list is available detailing each honoree at https://www.bbb.org/dayton/wibn/honorees/.

In addition to Morris Home, the annual event is sponsored by many local organizations, including Sunbelt Business Advisors of Southwest Ohio, Prime Time Party Rental and Party Pleasers.

For more than 100 years, the Better Business Bureau has been helping people find businesses, brands and charities they can trust. In 2017, people turned to BBB more than 160 million times for BBB Business Profiles on more than 5.2 million businesses and Charity Reports on 11,000 charities, all available for free at bbb.org.

There are local, independent BBBs across the United States, Canada and Mexico, including BBB Serving Dayton and the Miami Valley, which was founded in 1925 and serves Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby and northern Warren counties in Ohio.