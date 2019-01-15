Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center opens memory care unit

VERSAILLES – Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, located at 200 Marker Road, has announced the opening of its new memory care unit, Legacy, on Jan. 18.

The new memory care unit will take a Montessori approach with daily routines and activities tailored to meet the needs of each individual. This approach to caring for those with Alzheimer’s and/or dementia has proven success rates in promoting the highest level of function for each person involved.

Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare is excited to bring this modern concept to the local community, officials said.

Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center will host an open house on Feb. 8. Families are welcome to come and tour the new Legacy Area during the open house.

For more information or to schedule a personal tour, call Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center’s admissions office at 937-526-5570.