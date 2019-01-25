Village Green Health Campus celebrates deficiency free annual survey

GREENVILLE – Village Green Health Campus announced that it received perfect marks on its annual survey from the Ohio Department of Health.

The survey team visited the campus the week of Jan. 21 and spent several days reviewing patient records, employee files and observing the delivery of services at the health campus. At the conclusion of the survey, the facility was notified that it was in 100 percent compliance with state and federal regulations with no deficiencies cited.

“We have a great group of dedicated caregivers at Village Green,” Executive Director Alyssa Winner said. “We strive to provide quality services that exceed our residents’ and families’ expectations, and we are thrilled that we have received confirmation of the quality of the care we provide from the Ohio Department of Health.”

Village Green Health Campus offers a full range of personalized senior living services, from assisted living to skilled nursing and short-term rehabilitative services.

For more information about the services offered, contact the campus at 937-548-1993.