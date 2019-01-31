Buckeye Insurance Group recognizes local insurance agencies

PIQUA – Buckeye Insurance Group announced two local insurance agencies – Littman-Thomas Agency, with locations in Bradford and Greenville, and Shockey-Ryan Insurance Agency, of Arcanum – have achieved Preferred Agency Status for 2019.

As a Preferred Agency, the staff of Littman-Thomas and Shockey-Ryan demonstrate the highest level of insurance knowledge, professionalism and service to their customers.

For 140 years, Buckeye Insurance Group has provided insurance protection and customer service for its independent agents and policyholders. Based in Piqua, Buckeye provides farm, home and auto insurance to customers in Ohio, Indiana and Kansas.