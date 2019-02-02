Graves-Fearon Agency welcomes Bill Davenport as crop, farm insurance specialist

ARCANUM – The Graves-Fearon Agency is growing as Bill Davenport has joined the Arcanum agency location as a crop and farm insurance specialist.

Davenport has spent 37 years of his career in agricultural related enterprises. Ten years of his career was committed to dairy and grain farming. The last 27 years Davenport has been focused on sales management, agronomy operations, grain operations and success of clients that he advised while employed in the cooperative system.

Davenport’s attention to detail, relationship building skills and agronomy experience will be a great asset to the agency, Principal Agent Mike Fearon said. After years of helping clients grow their assets he now enjoys helping clients protect those assets.

Davenport attended The Ohio State University where he met his wife, Beth. Married for 40 years with four children, the Davenports are now entertained by 14 grandchildren. The couple attends EUM church and have resided in Darke County since 1991.

People can contact Bill Davenport for their insurance needs on his cell phone at 765-576-0843, in the office at 937 692-5318 or my email at davenw1@nationwide.com.