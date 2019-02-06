Briar Brown Brewing Company’s grand opening set for Feb. 16

ARCANUM – A.R. Winery has expanded its business beyond wines and has recently added craft beers to its drinking menu.

A.R. Winery’s new brewery, Briar Brown Brewing Company, will debut Brown Ale, Hefeweizen, Scotch Ale & Black IPA at its grand opening from noon-9 p.m. Feb. 16.

Individuals are invited to come on out to sample beers in beer flights, pints or purchase a growler to take home. There will be raffle drawings for glasses, T-shirts and free pizzas throughout the day along with a 10 percent discount on all wood fired brick oven gourmet pizzas.

The business is located on the farm at 3564 Gordon Landis Road in Arcanum between state routes 49 and 571.

Check out its website at www.arwinery.com for more information or contact 937-417-0565.