Mercer Savings Bank donates to charitable organizations

CELINA – As a mutual bank, Mercer Savings Bank has always been deeply rooted in the communities it serves and, as part of that, believes that reinvesting in those communities should be a large part of its mission.

Through their Giving Mission, each month three employees will be selected to choose a charitable organization to receive a $200 donation. Employees are requested to choose organizations that exemplify the values of the bank as a whole.

Rachel McDowell chose Boy Scouts of America.

“My son, Hayden, has been in Cub Scouts since he was 6,” McDowell said. “He’s just now transitioning into Boy Scouts of America. I chose Scouts because I believe in the program. With public schools continuing to take away extracurricular activities, these types of groups are of the utmost importance. It gives the child an independent outlook on life. Children in the program are encouraged to have a ‘hands-on’ approach to cook and build, provide community service, be physically active as well as be a leader. I am excited to see even more growth and development with Hayden, and I couldn’t think of a more deserving organization.”

Tim Burns chose Friends of the Greenville City Park.

“One of the greatest assets to our community is the Greenville City Park,” Burns said. “Many families over many generations have enjoyed the 100-plus acres consisting of seven fishing ponds, swimming pool, The Swinging Bridge, playgrounds, band shell and shelter houses to name a few. I chose Friends of the Greenville City Park for their commitment on maintaining and restoring this treasure. Hats off to Jennie Clark and her group for the work they have done and for their plans to restore Little Turtle Island on the small pond.”

Linda Johnson chose Mercer County Council on Aging.

“This organization offers a variety of services and activities for the senior citizens in our community,” Johnson said. “I found out first hand just how much help and assistance they give. I needed help in finding a prescription drug plan, and they were able to find the right plan for me, answered all my questions and signed me up right on the spot. It was so easy with their help.”

To find out more about Mercer Savings Bank and what it has to offer, stop by one of its locations in Celina, Fort Recovery or Greenville, call 877-672-4543 or visit mercersavings.com.