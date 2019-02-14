Fort Recovery Industries announces appointment of new president

FORT RECOVERY – Fort Recovery Industries announced the appointment of Mike Meyer as president and chief operating officer.

Meyer succeeds current President Wes Jetter, who will remain as the company’s chief executive officer.

Meyer brings more than 24 years of experience within the die casting industry to FRI, having previously served as general manager, Casting Business Unit for Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. Meyer also has actively participated in industry trade associations over the course of his career, having recently concluded his tenure as the Board of Governors representative for the Wisconsin Chapter of the North American Die Casting Association.

The appointment marks only the second period of leadership transition in the company’s 74-year history and represents a promising new chapter for FRI.

“We are pleased to have a leader of Mike’s caliber join our team. His commitment to growth and to achieving continuous quality, cost and delivery improvements for customers as well as a positive work environment for employees will position FRI well for future success,” Jetter said.

Meyer holds a bachelor’s degree in business from University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and a master’s in organization leadership from Marian University. He and his wife, Sarah, have two children, Michael and Lily.

Founded in 1945, Fort Recovery Industries is a leading manufacturer of structural and decorative aluminum and zinc die castings. With two facilities in Fort Recovery and one in Portland, Indiana, the company has more than 400 employees.