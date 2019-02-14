Ted Gudorf named 2018 Ohio Super Lawyer

DAYTON – Gudorf Law Group, LLC announced attorney Ted Gudorf has been recognized by Ohio “Super Lawyers” magazine as one of the top attorneys in Ohio for 2018 in the estate planning and probate category.

Each year, less than 5 percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor.

Gudorf J.D., LL.M. is the owner of Gudorf Law Group, LLC. It is a boutique law firm, which specializes in estate planning, tax advisory and elder care. The law firm has offices in Clayton, Centerville and Troy.

He is the co-author of “Ohio Legacy Trusts 101” published in 2015 by Ohio Lawyer. He has also been recently published in Indiana Prairie Farmer with an article titled “Plan to Protect Your Farm.”

Gudorf also has been certified as a specialist in estate planning, trust and probate law by the Ohio State Bar Association. For more information on the law firm, go to www.DaytonEstatePlanningLaw.com or call 937-898-5583.

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a multi-phase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by the practice area.

The Super Lawyers list is published nationwide in “Super Lawyers” magazines, in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country. “Super Lawyers” magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in the practice of law.

For more information about Super Lawyers, visit www.SuperLawyers.com.