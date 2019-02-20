Brian Knapke named shareholder at Ault Henderson & Lewis CPAs

GREENVILLE – The shareholders of Ault Henderson & Lewis CPAs announced that Brian Knapke has been named the newest shareholder of the firm.

Knapke has been with the firm since 2011. He received a Master of Accountancy degree from Bowling Green State University and became a certified public accountant in 2014. His service areas will focus on individual and business tax consulting, agricultural tax consulting, business advisory services and estate planning.

He plans to strengthen the firm’s core business practice areas and will continue to help clients face the many challenges that today’s ever changing economy presents. Knapke resides in St Henry.

Ault Henderson & Lewis CPAs has three locations in Celina, Greenville and Englewood.