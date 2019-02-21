SkyLark City opens in Greenville

SkyLark City, LLC is now open in Greenville. SkyLark City, owned by Alan Capasso and his daughter Nichole, specializes in custom imprinting, embroidery, awards and banners. The fine arts gallery showcases paintings, drawings, sculpture as well as handmade ceramics. Skylark City will have a special grand opening from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. March 1. The business is located at 315 Central Ave. in Greenville.

