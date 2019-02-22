Carl Link recognized for service to pork industry

COLUMBUS – Carl Link, live production manager at Cooper Farms, was the recipient of an honor at The Ohio Pork Council’s annual awards luncheon on Feb. 13.

The OPC Service Award recognizes an individual who demonstrates outstanding commitment and contribution to the pork industry. Link has served the Ohio pork industry at the local, state and national levels, including service on the 15-member National Pork Board.

Executive Vice President of the Ohio Pork Council Bryan Humphreys thinks Link personifies this award and being the recipient was a long time coming.

“The OPC Service Award is presented to someone who has spent a lifetime giving back to the pork industry, and Carl Link is overdue for years of dedication,” Humphreys said. “Not only promoting pork but serving the industry as a whole through producers and growers.”

Link has been with Cooper Farms for 50 years, beginning his career at St. Clair Mills before it became Cooper Farms in 1976.

Link currently is transitioning into a part-time role as he moves closer to retirement.