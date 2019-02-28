Miami Valley Insurance Agency hires agent

COVINGTON – Miami Valley Insurance Agency in Covington announced it hired a new agent, Matt Hicks.

Hicks is a 2012 graduate of Covington High School and currently lives in Arcanum. He formerly worked at Harvest Land.

Hicks has many years of experience working with local farmers and would like to continue building those relationships, helping farmers and other locals with there insurance needs.

Individuals can contact Hicks for rates on farm, business, home and auto insurance at 937-473-2171 or matthew@miamivalleyins.com.