Performance Mortgage announces campaign to support homeless veterans

GREENVILLE – Performance Mortgage has announced a 2019 charitable campaign supporting The Journey Home, a transitional veterans’ shelter.

Located in Winchester, Indiana, The Journey Home works with veterans from across the country. It aims to assist homeless veterans in getting off the street while providing stability, support and interventions so that those veterans can attain housing and independence.

“One of our initiatives for 2019 is an increased focus on helping veterans and active service members take advantage of the benefits of the VA home loan program,” said John Heath, co-owner of Performance Mortgage. “As part of that initiative, our ownership team met with Eldon Solomon, executive director of The Journey Home, in early 2019. We learned about the staggering number of veterans whose immediate concern is finding a safe place to sleep every night. After this meeting, we felt moved to make a financial commitment to The Journey Home. We are honored to work with this wonderful organization and help them work towards their goals of ending veteran homelessness.”

Performance Mortgage is pledging a $25 donation to The Journey Home for every VA loan closed in 2019. These funds will be used to help The Journey Home in its efforts to find and get veterans off the streets, transition them to permanent housing, develop or improve their employment opportunities and engage veterans into resources and benefits that are available to them.

For more information about The Journey Home, visit: https://journeyhomevets.org/.