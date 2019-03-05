CW Egg Products holds open house to celebrate expansion

FORT RECOVERY – CW Egg Products in Fort Recovery held an open house Feb. 26 to celebrate the completion of its expansion, which allows it to explore more processing and packing options and gives it the ability to pasteurize liquid egg in-house.

“This allows us to give individual focus to what the customer wants and not have to sell our eggs to a further processor for that to happen,” said Jeff Cutler, general manager of the egg division at Cooper Farms. “This can mean anything from certain packaging requests to bakery-specific blends of liquid egg.”

Being able to perform these tasks in-house opens the door to new customers, such as larger bakeries, to work directly with CW Egg Products instead of first selling the liquid egg to a pasteurization company.

CW Egg Products also aims to satisfy all customers’ unique standards for where and how their product was produced by offering eggs from either conventionally housed, cage-free or organically raised chickens.

These processes were added by utilizing space already available at the plant.

“It was nice because we were able to add all of these capabilities without having to add any additional space to the building itself,” Cutler said. “We were able to simply repurpose existing warehouse space into a space for further processing.”