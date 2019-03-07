Jon Wells named chief commercial officer for Midmark

DAYTON – Midmark Corp., a leading provider of medical, dental and veterinary equipment, technology and services, announced Jon Wells was promoted to chief commercial officer.

In this leadership position, Wells will oversee the marketing and sales teams to drive commercial strategy that will enable Midmark to achieve long-term objectives.

As a senior executive, Wells has 30 years of experience in designing, leading and implementing a broad range of corporate growth and realignment initiatives. He has held positions in sales, product management and marketing leadership. During his most recent role as vice president of marketing, he led the rebrand initiative while streamlining and unifying the corporate marketing strategy to a single brand identity.

A past board member and president of Healthcare Manufacturers Management Council, Wells was awarded the Leonard Berke Achievement Award in 2012 and received Midmark’s Excellence in Innovation Award for Customer Centricity/Business Model in 2011. Wells is a supporter of patient accessibility standards in medical facilities and has testified regarding accessibility requirements for medical devices to the United States Access Board. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in architecture and MBA from The Ohio State University.