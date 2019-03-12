Cooper Farms, Hemmelgarn & Sons sign purchase agreement

ST. HENRY – Cooper Farms and Hemmelgarn & Sons jointly announced the signing of a purchase agreement with the intent of Cooper Farms purchasing the assets of Hemmelgarn & Sons.

The purchase will include an egg grading and packaging plant, located in Philothea; a feed mill, located in Union City; 1.6 million hens, cared for by 12 contract farmers; as well as a trucking fleet and nearly 300 acres of land.

“We are excited about this opportunity to continue to grow the table egg portion of our company,” COO Gary Cooper said. “Hemmelgarn is a good company that has a value system much like our own, making this a natural fit for all parties.”

“They really treat their people right and have a breadth of knowledge of the egg business as a whole,” Cooper said.

Tad Gross, Hemmelgarn & Sons current owner, intends to join the Cooper Farms team upon closing.

“Tad’s leadership and 50 years of experience in the shell egg business will be vital to a smooth transition for all parties involved,” said Jeff Cutler, Cooper Farms Egg Division manager. “We intend to keep their leaders and team members on board and continue expanding the solid business Tad has built through the years.”