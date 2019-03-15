Vectren urges natural gas customers to evaluate billing and payment options

DAYTON – As the end of the winter heating season approaches, Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio, a CenterPoint Energy company, reminded customers who have received a disconnect notice or all customers in need of bill payment assistance to contact Vectren online at Vectren.com or call 1-800-227-1376 to make payment arrangements and avoid potential disconnection.

“Due to the bitter cold temperatures we experienced at the beginning of this year, some customers may find themselves behind on their bill payments,” said Richard Leger, vice president of Natural Gas Distribution, Indiana and Ohio. “As part of our commitment to our customers, we have programs and payment options to help them manage costs.”

Customers can choose from the following free Vectren billing and payment options as well as energy efficiency programs: