Midmark continues to expand recruiting efforts

VERSAILLES – Midmark Corp., a leading provider of medical, dental and veterinary equipment solutions, continues to increase recruiting efforts and will host an open house from 5 to 8 p.m. April 11 at the Midmark campus in Versailles.

Attendees are required to check in for the open house at Midmark Plant B, located at 675 Progress Way, across the street from the main offices at 60 Vista Drive. The dress code for the event is business casual.

Midmark encourages engineers of various backgrounds to attend, including mechanical, electrical, manufacturing, quality and software engineers with a minimum three years of experience preferred. In addition to engineers, Midmark encourages experienced marketing and IT professionals to attend as well. The open positions are in Versailles.

During the open house, attendees will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from Midmark’s engineering management as well as its human resources department, marketing and IT departments. These representatives will offer insight on the open positions, culture and benefits of being a Midmark “teammate.” A tour of the company’s education center will afford attendees hands-on interaction with Midmark products of the three health care markets it serves – medical, dental and animal health. Plant tours also will be available.

The Versailles Midmark campus is the company’s largest site, housing primarily manufacturing, associated support functions, new product development, marketing, IT and the customer experience department, continuing its more than 100-year history of Ohio-based manufacturing. Midmark broke ground in Versailles last fall for an expansion that will feature a new technology center, as well as an experience center for customers and business center for teammates.

To register for the open house, visit midmark.com/2019-hiring-event. To learn more about engineering opportunities at Midmark, visit midmark.com/careers.