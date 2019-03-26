Village Green Health Campus celebrates deficiency-free annual survey

GREENVILLE – Village Green Health Campus announced it received perfect marks on both of its annual surveys for health center and assisted living from the Ohio Department of Health.

The first survey team visited the campus the week of Jan. 21 and spent several days reviewing patient records, employee files and observing the delivery of services for the health center. The second survey was completed for the assisted living on March 13 through similar audit. At the conclusion of the surveys, the facility was notified that it was in 100 percent compliance with state and federal regulations, with no deficiencies cited.

“We have a great group of dedicated caregivers at Village Green,” Executive Director Alyssa Winner said. “We strive to provide quality services that exceed our residents’ and families’ expectations, and we are thrilled that we have received confirmation of the quality of the care we provide from the Ohio Department of Health.”

Village Green Health Campus offers a full range of personalized senior living services, from assisted living to skilled nursing and short-term rehabilitative services.

For more information about the services offered, contact the campus at 937-548-1993.