Greenville Federal announces promotions

GREENVILLE – Greenville Federal announced three promotions.

Nicki Gillespie has been promoted to assistant vice president and controller. Gillespie joined the Greenville Federal team in September 2006 and is a graduate of the University of Indianapolis with a degree in accounting. Gillespie is involved in several local organizations including EUM Church and Bridges to College. Gillespie, her husband, Jarrod, and children live in Greenville.

Kelly Walker has been promoted to manager of the Greenville Federal Troy Banking Center. Walker joined the team in August 2015 and was previously Greenville Federal’s assistant banking center manager in Troy. She is involved with the local Big Brothers/Big Sisters organization as well as the Troy Strawberry Festival. Walker and her husband, David, live in Troy.

Renee Weaver has been promoted to manager of the Greenville Kroger Banking Center. Weaver has been with Greenville Federal for more than four years and was previously the assistant banking center manager at the bank’s Greenville Kroger office.

Greenville Federal was founded in 1883 and remains the oldest locally owned financial institution headquartered in Darke County with full-service banking centers in Greenville, Tipp City and Troy.