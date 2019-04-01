Mercer Savings Bank donates to charitable organizations

CELINA – As a mutual bank, Mercer Savings Bank has always been deeply rooted in the communities it serves and, as part of that, believes that reinvesting in those communities should be a large part of its mission.

Through their Giving Mission, each month three employees will be selected to choose a charitable organization to receive a $200 donation. Employees are requested to choose organizations that exemplify the values of the bank as a whole.

Tim Bigham chose the Auglaize County Historical Society.

“My choice for the recipient of my charitable donation comes from my own fascination with history in general but with local history especially,” Bigham said. “Having served as a trustee on the Board of the Auglaize County Historical Society in the past, I have seen – from the inside out – what the society does and how it operates. Serving Auglaize County through its various programs and its operation of museums in both St. Marys and Wapakoneta, the society does its part in preserving our local history for future generations, and I feel that they are a very deserving recipient. It always amazes me how little some seem to know about the rich local heritage that makes up what we are today. I am hoping, in some small way, that this donation to the Historical Society can help change that.”

Rick Ross chose the MED Foundation.

“I choose the MED Foundation because of what they do to improve not only the health care needs of our community but also the support they provide to high school graduates who further their education in health care,” Ross said. “The Medical, Educational and Development Foundation was created in 1988. A few recent activities include $18,250 in scholarships to 16 local high school graduates in all six high schools in Mercer County, purchased three AEDs, which are portable devices used to diagnose cardiac arrhythmias and deliver electrical shock to reestablish normal rhythm, and purchased training equipment for staff to help meet the health care needs of patients and the best outcome for every patient. Since its inception, the MED Foundation has provided 243 scholarships totaling more than $260,000. We have a great community, and it will continue to improve because of the MED Foundation and the support from everyone.”

Milt Miller’s selection, Our Home Family Resource Center, is a family of programs, sharing a concern for strengthening individuals and families in Mercer County. The primary function of Our Home is to provide a central entry point through which people in Mercer County can find and receive support during times of need.

“Along with so many other valuable services, Our Home provides a safe haven for battered and abused children and women along with the counseling that is so important to the recovery process,” Miller said.

Shawna Stewart chose The House That Lulu Built.

“I chose The House That Lulu Built because I can relate to what the house is for, grief of a loved one,” Stewart said. “The Snyder family started building this house for people to stay at and express their grief of a loved one. It is named after their daughter, Lulu, who was born with an extra chromosome No. 18. Unfortunately, she only lived to be 2 months old. They built this house to help them and others talk about their grief.”

