Darke County employers earn workplace safety recognition

GREENVILLE – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation honored nine Darke County employers for reaching one year without workplace injuries or illnesses that kept workers away from work for more than a day.

The employers, members of the Darke County Safety Council, received the 100% Award from the BWC during the safety council’s annual awards ceremony.

“A healthy workforce is crucial to ensuring that Ohio’s economy remains strong, and I applaud these businesses for their commitment to workplace safety,” DeWine said. “These Darke County employers have demonstrated a commitment to safety, and I congratulate them on this special recognition.”

Local employers recognized with the the 100% Award include:

Bob Drees Construction, Inc.

Classic Warehousing

Darke County Chamber of Commerce

J & A Construction, Inc.

Kremer Roofing Inc.

Rebsco, Inc.

Recovery & Wellness Centers Midwest Ohio

Rowland Truck & Equipment, Inc.

Troy Sunshade Corp.

“Running a business is demanding, and I congratulate these employers for understanding there can be no compromising when it comes to workplace safety,” BWC Administrator/CEO Stephanie McCloud said. “Their success in preventing injuries is paying off with this recognition. More importantly, their workers are returning home each day injury free.”

Recipients of the 100% Award are among 27 local businesses that received awards. The council also honored employers in three other award categories.

The Darke County Safety Council is one of more than 80 across the state that partner with BWC to educate employers and workers about the importance of workplace safety. Visit bwc.ohio.gov to learn more about Ohio’s Safety Council Program.