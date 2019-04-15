Miami Valley Hospital earns ENERGY STAR certification

DAYTON – Premier Health has been notified that Miami Valley Hospital has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ENERGY STAR certification for superior energy performance.

ENERGY STAR certified buildings and plants are verified to perform in the top 25 percent of buildings nationwide, based on weather-normalized source energy use that takes into account occupancy, hours of operation and other key metrics. ENERGY STAR is the only energy efficiency certification in the United States that is based on actual, verified energy performance.

“We’re honored to earn the ENERGY STAR for superior energy performance at Miami Valley Hospital and appreciate the efforts of everyone who has been involved in its efficient operation,” said Mike Uhl, president of Miami Valley Hospital. “Saving energy is just one of the ways we demonstrate to the community that we’re committed to doing our part to be a responsible partner in the health of the communities we serve, both today and for future generations.”

“Improving the energy efficiency of our nation’s buildings is critical to protecting our environment,” said Jean Lupinacci, chief of the ENERGY STAR Commercial & Industrial Branch. “From the boiler room to the board room, organizations are leading the way by making their buildings more efficient and earning EPA’s ENERGY STAR certification.”

On average, ENERGY STAR certified buildings and plants use 35 percent less energy, cause 35 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions and are less expensive to operate than their peers – all without sacrifices in performance or comfort.