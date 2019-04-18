Upper Valley Medical Center recognizes volunteers for service

TROY – Upper Valley Medical Center thanked its nearly 150 volunteers for their service during the annual Volunteer Recognition Appreciation Luncheon held April 10 at the Learning Place in Piqua.

A total of 19,140 service hours were provided by the 149 active volunteers in 2018, said Katie Christensen, manager of volunteer services at UVMC.

UVMC President Tom Parker praised the volunteers for their “unselfish willingness to give.”

“We are humbled to be here with you … You are the ones that make the difference,” Parker said. “We could not do what we do at Upper Valley Medical Center without each and every one of you.”

Among those recognized with lifetime honor awards for 100 to 7,000 hours was Libby McCabe, who has given 7,000 hours of her time.

Others recognized included Liz DeWeese with 5,000 hours; Gwen Karr with 4,500 hours; Allan Miller with 4,000 hours; Chris Miller with 3,500 hours; and Jane Hoover, Virginia Miller and Judy Pfister with 3,000 hours.

Jane Etter and Karen Miller were thanked for 2,500 hours; Linda Phillips, Lowell Rapp and Jill Resides for 2,000 hours; Marcia Deeter, Ellen Hazel and Stan Kriesberg for 1,500 hours; and Karen Hudson, Ashley Mullins, Dave Shinabery and Janet Tymoszenko for 1,000 hours.

Also recognized were Janet Bosserman, Leslie Clevenger, Karyl Darrah, Jim Filipiak, Jim Hoblit, Connie Korber, Martha Kuntz and Kay Szafranski for 750 hours; Jan Davis, Roger Kuntz, Janet Taylor and Ted Tinsler for 500 hours; and Robin Bartley, Marilyn Boehringer, Frances Carmichael, Joe Fries, Connie Gillespey, Nancy Hatton, Deb Hoff, Opal Holfinger, Barb Minnich, Janice Nietzke, Sue Oda, Ray Putnam and Carol Thompson for 300 hours.

Those recognized for 100 hours were Debby Coons, Jill Demmitt, Phil Elliott, Diane Gearhart, Jill Huelskamp, Nancy Johnson, Susan Lauber, Robin Porter, Sally Sega, Carol Wagoner and Christine Watercutter.

Recognized with community service certificates were the Project Search interns Jacob Balta, Isaac Bensman, Christopher Eller, Austin Ham, Heather Hopkins, Justine Porath and Katie Young.

For information on volunteer opportunities at UVMC, call 937-440-4994.