Midmark acquires Mason Company

DAYTON — Midmark Corp., a leading provider of medical, dental and veterinary equipment, technology and services, today announced it acquired Mason Company, an animal boarding and containment solutions company located in Leesburg and Lebanon. The acquisition adds to Midmark’s growing portfolio and expands the company’s ability to work closely with their channel partners and customers in animal health to create a better care experience for pets and their owners.

With the addition of Mason’s architectural and design expertise, together with their industry leading product offering, Midmark will provide solutions designed for comfortable and aesthetic accommodations for long-term boarding of companion animals.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Mason Company to the Midmark family,” said John Baumann, president and CEO of Midmark. “The expertise Mason brings to Midmark enhances our position to design better care environments for our customers. It also strengthens Midmark’s position as a leader of the animal health space that continues to bring our customers innovative solutions and new ideas as they strive to improve the quality of care.”

Pairing well with Midmark’s stainless-steel offerings and Synthesis cabinetry, the Mason product is a preferred solution for animal health facilities that offer overnight accommodations to their clients. This brings new opportunities to Midmark through involvement in early discussions of new construction. Jon Wells, chief commercial officer for Midmark stated, “Being involved in the early stages of a project gives us the ideal platform to deliver solutions to our customers by bringing clinical spaces, comprehensive technologies and workflows into harmony.”

The designs and materials that make up Mason’s products complement the “fear-free” trend that is prevalent in the animal health space. Fear Free Certified Practices promote quiet and calming environments by carefully considering the workflow and the acute senses of the animal patients, fostering better outcomes for pets and their owners.