Real Estate Transactions Sept. 5 to Sept. 12

Adams Township

Hicks Farms LLC to Hicks Farms LLC, US Rte 36, 52.127 acres, $0 Carolyn and Charles Austin JT SURV to Carolyn Austin, 110 Mary Ave., 0 acres, $0

Deanna L. Harmon trustee or her successors as trustees of the Baker Keystone Preservation Trust to Hicks Farms LLC, US Rte 36, 1.259 acres, $12,000

Hicks Farms LLC, to Deanna L. Harmon trustee of her successors as trustees of the Baker Keystone Preservation Trust, 2 acres, $10,000

Deanna L. Harmon trustee or her successors as trustees of the Baker Keystone Preservation Trust, to Deanna L. Harmon trustee of her successors as trustees of the Baker Keystone Preservation Trust, 0.236 acres, $0

Deanna L. Harmon trustee or her successors as trustees of the Baker Keystone Preservation Trust to Hicks Farms LLC, US Rte 36, 0.334 acres, $12,000

Deanna L. Harmon trustee or her successors as trustees of the Baker Keystone Preservation Trust, to Deanna L. Harmon trustee of her successors as trustees of the Baker Keystone Preservation Trust, 0.029 acres, $0

Dale R. Dircksen to Kari Holmes and Kent Holmes JT SURV, 6473 Willow Lake Drive, 4.517 acres, $10,000

Dale R. Dircksen to Kari Holmes and Kent Holmes JT SURV, 6469 Willow Lake Drive, 2.261 acres, $10,000

Carrie L. Winhoven trustee of the Carrie L. Winhoven revocable trust to Cindy J. and Mark A. Miller JT SURV, Arcanum-Bears Mill, 1 acre, $265,000

Carrie L. Winhoven trustee of the Carrie L. Winhoven revocable trust to Cindy J. and Mark A. Miller JT SURV, 6101 Arcanum-Bears Mill, 2.289 acres to $265,000

Brown Township

Honker Ponkey LLC to K. A. Hummell Properties LLC, 623 West Weller, 0 acres, $18,000 Darlene and David B. Trittschuh JT SURV to Bill L. Howell, 333 Cross, 0 acres, $62,900

Greenville Township

Edna F. and Donald M. Peden JT SURV to Karen R. Blumenstock, 5846 Wood Ave., 0 acres, $165,000 Lynn M. Westfall and John E. Dunn to Hummingbird Acres LLC A limited liability company, 4958 Hunter, 1.222 acres, $ 0

Evelyn Jean Grosch to Darrell E. Grosch and Gary D. Grosche, 6408 Daly, 0.162 acres, $0

Amy J. Smith to Mary Y. and Jody D. Smith JT SURV, 313 Tillman Ave., 0 acres, $0

Linda C. Bundy to Mary Beth and Eric R. Erisman JT SURV, 308 Victoria, 0 acres, $103,000.

Janet E. Wenning and David L. Westfall to David A. and Janet E. Wenning JT SURV, 111 Palm St., 0 acres, $25,000.

Roxann R. Leeper to Christina R. Hensley and William D. Ledington JT SURV, 423 Sater St., 0 acres, $36,500

Reagan and Puthoff Investments LLC an Ohio Limited Liability Co. to Scott Reagan, 1321 Chippewa Drive, 0 acres, $0

Reagan and Puthoff Investments LLC an Ohio Limited Liability Co. to Scott Reagan, 1337 Chippewa Drive, 0 acres, $0

Jean and Robert McLear to Mary A. McLear and Jared C. McLear, 259 Dogwood, 0.805 acres, $270,000

Jeannette M. Shuff to Andrea S. and Jeffrey D. Gray JT SURV, 215 Oxford Dr., 0 acres, $89,900

Constance L. Hart to Martha M. and James O. Hensley JT SURV, 273 Ark, 0.122 acres, $182,500

Erica R. Price and Bryant B. Price to Erica R. Price, 160 Bellevernon, 0 acres, $0 Jeffrey R. Cates and Pauline Cates to Thomas Lawrence McElrath II, 232 East 4th, 0 acres, $130,000

Harrison Township

Jack E. Keiser to Freida D. Deaton and Kenneth A. Deaton co-trustees of the Freida D. Deaton and Kenneth A. DeatonRevocable Trust, New Madison-Coletown, 19.856 acres, $139,000

Barbara and Donald Back JT SURV to Olivia M. and Tyler J. Subler (H&W) and Daniel J. Subler, 2361 Ritenour, 11.64 acres,$80,000

Miriam Le Moore, James Arthur Moore, Thomas Charles Moore, William Alexander Moore, Robert Moore, and Robert Allen Moore to Miriam Le Moore, James Arthur Moore, Thomas Charles Moore, William A. Moore, Jill A. Moore trustees of the William A. Moore and Jill A. Moore irrevocable trust and Robert Allan Moore, Payne, 38.734 acres, $0

Miriam Le Moore, James Arthur Moore, Thomas Charles Moore, William Alexander Moore, Robert Moore, and Robert Allen Moore, to Miriam Le Moore, James Arthur Moore, Thomas Charles Moore, William A. Moore, Jill A. Moore trustees of the William A. Moore and Jill A. Moore irrevocable trust and Robert Allan Moore, Payne, 446 Moore-Miller, 52.357 acres, $0

Miriam Le Moore, James Arthur Moore, Thomas Charles Moore, William Alexander Moore, Robert Moore, and Robert Allen Moore, to Miriam Le Moore, James Arthur Moore, Thomas Charles Moore, William A. Moore, Jill A. Moore trustees of the William A. Moore and Jill A. Moore irrevocable trust and Robert Allan Moore, Payne, 97.336 acres, $0

Village of New Madison Darke County Ohio to Village of New Madison Darke County Ohio, Wayne, 28.049 acres, $0

Liberty Township

Rebecca S. and Thomas R. Everhart trustees of the Everhart Revocable Living Trust to Dakota C. Edger, 294 US Rte 36, 0.95 acres, $84,500

Rebecca S. and Thomas R. Everhart trustees of the Everhart Revocable Living Trust to Dakota C. Edger, Hollansburg-Tampico, 0.33 acres, $84,500

William C. Foster to William C. Foster, 3091 Hollansburg-Tampico, 3.731 acres, $0 William C. Foster, Palestine-Hollansburg Joint Sewer District, 0.152 acres, $750

Mississinawa Township

Alma Sharon Anderson and Jack Alan Anderson to Michael H. Rammel aka Michael J. Rammel Sr. and Helen N. Rammel JT SURV,13399 Ohio-Indiana State Line, 5.082 acres, $68,500

Monroe Township

Sharon Archer and Roger L. Archer trustees of the Sharon Archer and Roger L. Archer Revocable Trust to Christina M. Delk and Mitchell R. Delk JT SURV, 320 Jefferson, 0.24 acres, $105,000

Pamela Hope and Dale Anthony Jones to Pamela Hope and Dale Anthony Jones, Meadow Lane, 0 acres, $0

Pamela Hope and Dale Anthony Jones to Pamela Hope and Dale Anthony Jones JT SURV, 2215 Meadow Lane, 0 acres, $0

Sharon Archer and Roger L. Archer trustees of the Sharon Archer and Roger L. Archer Revocable Trust to Christina M. Delk and Mitchell R. Delk JT SURV, Jefferson, 0.141 acres, $105,000

Neave Township

Karen and Jerry Haupt JT SURV to Gregory T. Baumann, 4277 New Madison-Coletown, 3 acres, $150,000

Ashley L. and Mathew R. Jones JT SURV to Tammy L. Williams, 3615 Scenic Heights, 0 acres, $160,000

Kimberly D. and Robert R. Stigler JT SURV to Kirk Enterprises LLC, 3988 Hollansburg-Sampson, 3.001 acres, $71,824

Patterson Township

Bonnie Louise and Michael John Subler to Bonnie Louise and Michael John Subler JT SURV, 13782 Coble, 1.233 acres, $0

Bonnie Louise and Michael John Subler to Bonnie Louise and Michael John Subler JT SURV, Coble, 0.685 acres, $0

Twin Township

Judith A. Molitor to Roy E. Endicott Jr., 208 East, 0 acres, $78500

Richland Township

Mellissa K. and Kevin C. Romer JT SURV to Russell E. Reichard, 6136 Oliver, 2.916 acres, $365,000

Van Buren Township

Leann Diehl and Jason L. Diehl to Leann Diehl and Jason L. Diehl JT SURV,7679 St. Rte. 571, 1.479 acres, $0

Wabash Township

Diane L. and Anthony F. Ungruhn to Diane L. and Anthony F. Ungruhn JT SURV, North Star-Fort Loramie, 13.941 acres, $0

Diane L. and Anthony F. Ungruhn to Diane L. and Anthony F. Ungruhn JT SURV, North Star-Fort Loramie, 13.941 acres, $0

Diane L. and Anthony F. Ungruhn to Diane L. and Anthony F. Ungruhn JT SURV, West Star, 0.071 acres, $0

Diane and Anthony F. Ungruhn JT SURV to Diane L. and Anthony F. Ungruhn JT SURV, Star, 31.393 acres, $0

Diane L. and Anthony F. Ungruhn to Diane L. and Anthony F. Ungruhn JT SURV, 6352 North Star-Fort Loramie, 0.872 acres, $0

Diane and Anthony F. Ungruhn JT SURV to Diane L. and Anthony F. Ungruhn JT SURV, 1.234 acres, $0

Diane L. and Anthony F. Ungruhn to Diane L. and Anthony F. Ungruhn JT SURV, 1.424 acres, $0

Wayne Township

Lisa A. and Kent L. Barga JT SURV to Alma M. and Fred H. Broerman JT SURV, 549 Main St., 0 acres, $58,000

Teresa L. and Roger L. Bey JT SURV to Lauren Monnin and Jacob Schlater, 410 East Wood, 0 acres, $179,000

Virginia M. and Carl J. Moorman T.O.D. ET AL. to Karen Anne Berning, Kenneth Joseph, Moorman and Keith Edward Moorman, 13 Reed Ave., 0 acres, $0