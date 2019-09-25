Real Estate transactions Sept. 13 to Sept. 20

Allen Township

Jeffrey D. Shook to CLR Eggs LLC an Ohio Limited Liability Company, Railroad, 7.82 acres, $50000.

Frances J. and Kenneth C. Siefring JT SURV to Frances J. Siefring, 2715 Darke-Mercer Co., 2.251 acres, $0.

Butler Township

Carolyn S. and Joel Dowler JT/SURV to Wesley W. Dowler, 2775 Hollansburg-Arcanum Road, 37.187 acres, $109,000

Greenville Township

Marilyn E. and Herman L. Lutz JT SURV to Leslie L. Lutz trustee or her successors as trustees of the Lutz Preservation Trust, 4473 Phares, 0 acres, $0.

Gretchen and Donald R. Baker to Gretchen L. Baker, 3993 W ST RT 571, 7.622 acres, $0.

William E. Frankman to Nathan Case and Alyssa D. Case JT SURV, 3123 Greenville-Nashville, 1.583 acres, $198,500.

Bonnie Lee Tryon to Zackary Baker and Jessica Renee Baker JT SURV, 800 East Main St., 0 acres, $79,500.

Nancy L. and Neil E. Isch JT SURV to Nancy L. Isch, 746 Honeysuckle, 0 acres, $0.

Janice P. Gambrel to Eric L. Pfoutz, 604 East 4th, 0 acres, $52,000.

Melissa K. and Donald L. Mansfield III to Melissa K. Mansfield, 609 Euclid, 0 acres, $0.

Anne E. Tully to Treaty City Industries Inc., 317 South Broadway, 0 acres, $55,000.

Anne E. Tully to Treaty City Industries Inc., 319 South Broadway, 0 acres, $55,000.

Dale L. Musser to Sandra K. Ketring and Gale E. Oler JT SURV, 213 Hickory, 0 acres, $176,900.

Debra Lynn and James Roger Craft JT SURV to Kellee Jean Wibel and April Arnold JT SURV, 118 Eastwood, 0 acres, $143,500.

Maureen H. McCabe to Deborah A. Green, 104 Eastwood, 0 acres, $97,000.

Hubert L. Fellers to Karla J. Romer and Cheryl A. Jones, 204 Surrey Lane, 0 acres, $0.

Angela Fogt to Trevor B. Miller, 813 Wayne St., 0 acres, $77500.

Kristenne L. Kayler to Suzanna and Ronnie J. Isaacs JT SURV, 121 Laurel, 0 acres, $72500.

Darlene Kay and Roger Bontrager JT SURV to Amy M. Pelaston and Jeremy S. Pelaston, 333 West 4th, 0 acres, $163,000.

Harrison Township

JP Morgan Chase Bank NA to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 405 Hollansburg-Arcanum, 1 acre, $0.

John J. Righi to John Joseph Righi trustee of the John Joseph Righi Trust, 2229 Otterbeing-Ithaca, 1.104 acres, $0.

Johnathan W. Hollinger to Katherine L. and Andrew Clang JT SURV, 236 North Main St., 0 acres, $88900.

Jackson Township

Sandra J. and William D. Jackson JT SURV to Dayinaira A. Hall, 521 East North, 0 acres, $69,800.

Liberty Township

David Wolverton Inc., an Ohio Corp., David R. Wolverton, and Robert G. Wolverton to

David Wolverton Inc., an Ohio Corp., David R. Wolverton, Robert G. Wolverton II, and Richard G. Wolverton, 5273 Hillgrove-Southern, 183.99 acres, $0.

Robert G. Wolverton and Robert G. Wolverton II to Robert G. Wolverton II and Richard G. Wolverton, Hollansburg-Tampico, 80 acres, $0.

Robert G. Wolverton and Robert G. Wolverton II to Robert G. Wolverton II and Richard G. Wolverton, 4296 Hollansburg-Tampico, 81.75 acres, $0.

Mississinawa Township

D & N Grain Farm LLC to Richard W. Knapke, Rossburg-Lightsville, 5.001 acres, $230,000.

Neave Township

Joni L. Bronnenberg and Duane E. Newman to Joni L. and Duane E. Newman JT SURV, 3955 US RT 127, 4.133 acres, $0.

Charlene M. Hall, Steven L. Rook, and Christine L. Bruewer to Diane K. and Steven L. Roock JT SURV, 3751 Null Drive, 0 acres, $25,814.

Charlene M. Hall, Steven L. Rook, and Christine L. Bruewer to Charlene M. Hall, Steven L. Rook, and Christine L. Bruewer, 3751 Null Drive, 0 acres, $0.

Richland Township

Susan J. and Todd M. Schmitmeyer JT SURV to Todd M. Schmitmeyer and Susan J. Schmitmeyer trustees of the Todd M. Schmitmeyer and Susan J. Schmitmeyer revocable trust, ST RT 121, 23.497 acres, $0.

Susan J. and Todd M. Schmitmeyer JT SURV to Todd M. Schmitmeyer and Susan J. Schmitmeyer trustees of the Todd M. Schmitmeyer and Susan J. Schmitmeyer revocable trust, 8634 ST RT 121, 25 acres, $0.

Susan J. and Todd M. Schmitmeyer JT SURV to Todd M. Schmitmeyer and Susan J. Schmitmeyer trustees of the Todd M. Schmitmeyer and Susan J. Schmitmeyer revocable trust, 8717 Horner, 22.425 acres, $0.

Susan J. and Todd M. Schmitmeyer to Todd M. Schmitmeyer and Susan J. Schmitmeyer trustees of the Todd M. Schmitmeyer and Susan J. Schmitmeyer revocable trust, ST RT 121, 73.124 acres, $0.

Susan J. and Todd M. Schmitmeyer to Todd M. Schmitmeyer and Susan J. Schmitmeyer trustees of the Todd M. Schmitmeyer and Susan J. Schmitmeyer revocable trust, 8582 ST RT 121, 4.317 acres, $0.

Susan J. and Todd M. Schmitmeyer JT SURV to Todd M. Schmitmeyer and Susan J. Schmitmeyer trustees of the Todd M. Schmitmeyer and Susan J. Schmitmeyer revocable trust, Oliver, 10 acres, $0.

Susan J. and Todd M. Schmitmeyer to Todd M. Schmitmeyer and Susan J. Schmitmeyer trustees of the Todd M. Schmitmeyer and Susan J. Schmitmeyer revocable trust, Steffen, 44.164 acres, $0.

Susan J. and Todd M. Schmitmeyer JT SURV to Todd M. Schmitmeyer and Susan J. Schmitmeyer trustees of the Todd M. Schmitmeyer and Susan J. Schmitmeyer revocable trust, Steffen, 63 acres, $0.

Susan J. and Todd M. Schmitmeyer JT SURV to Todd M. Schmitmeyer and Susan J. Schmitmeyer trustees of the Todd M. Schmitmeyer and Susan J. Schmitmeyer revocable trust, Arcanum-Bears Mill, 55.953 acres, $0.

Susan J. and Todd M. Schmitmeyer JT SURV to Todd M. Schmitmeyer and Susan J. Schmitmeyer trustees of the Todd M. Schmitmeyer and Susan J. Schmitmeyer revocable trust, ST RT 121, 62 acres, $0.

Susan J. and Todd M. Schmitmeyer to Todd M. Schmitmeyer and Susan J. Schmitmeyer trustees of the Todd M. Schmitmeyer and Susan J. Schmitmeyer revocable trust, Horner, 57.125 acres, $0.

Susan J. and Todd M. Schmitmeyer JT SURV to Todd M. Schmitmeyer and Susan J. Schmitmeyer trustees of the Todd M. Schmitmeyer and Susan J. Schmitmeyer revocable trust, 8609 ST RT 121, 5.002 acres, $0.

John J. Grilliot and Louise J. Grilliot trustees of the John J. Grilliot and Louise J. Grilliot revocable trust to John J. Grilliot and Louise J. Grilliot trustees of the John J. Grilliot and Louise J. Grilliot revocable trust, 6971 ST RT 47, 47.855 acres, $0.

John J. Grilliot and Louise J. Grilliot trustees of the John J. Grilliot and Louise J. Grilliot revocable trust to Scott A. Brooks and Lisa L. Brooks JT SURV, 1.772 acres, $0.

Van Buren Township

Ronald G. Blumenstock to Cheryl A. and Christopher G. Cox JT SURV, 3708 ST RT 49, 0 acres, $76,500.

Twin Township

Glenn L. Cole to Laura R. Mull, 604 West North, 0 acres, $11,550.

Washington Township

Shawndra L. and George K Byrd Jr. JT SURV to Michael Destephen, 2469 Cox, 12.043 acres, $167,500.

Wayne Township

Susan J. and Todd M. Schmitmeyer JT SURV to Todd M. Schmitmeyer and Susan J. Schmitmeyer trustees of the Todd M. Schmitmeyer and Susan J. Schmitmeyer revocable trust, ST RT 47, 18.667 acres, $0.

Shelly R. Hedrick and Travis E. Copeland to Todd M. Schmitmeyer and Susan J. Schmitmeyer trustees of the Todd M. Schmitmeyer and Susan J. Schmitmeyer revocable trust, 641 Washington St., 0 acres, $159,900.

Anheuser Busch LLC to Village of Versailles Ohio an Ohio Municipal Corp., 834 Jackson, 4.063 acres, $0.

Anheuser Busch LLC to Village of Versailles Ohio an Ohio Municipal Corp., Jackson, 2.936 acres, $0.