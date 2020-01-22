Real Estate transactions Jan. 6 to Jan. 17, 2020

Adams Township

Morgan A. and Matthew W. Aultman to Morgan A. and Matthew W. Aultman JT SURV, 6711 Horatio-Harris Creek, 40 acres, $0

Tricia Seubert to Tricia Seubert trustee of the Tricia L. Seubert Revocable Trust Agreement, 8285 Vannoy, 8 acres, $0

Tamara Nolan Harrison JT SURV to Megan R. Hunt, Keller St., 0 acres, $100,000

Tamara Nolan Harrison JT SURV to Megan R. Hunt, 208 Taylor, 0.26 acres, $100,000

Patricia A. Sweeney to Carrie M. Brown and Britt A. Coburn, 123 High St., 0 acres, $0

Dorothy R. and Todd A. Carder JT SURV to Kymberly Carder and Ryan Smith JT SURV, 129 Center, 0 acres, $49,000

Melissa L. Rahm and Aloysius J. Rahmn T.O.D. to Kelly M. Grimes, 112 Esther St., 0 acres, $73,900

Mary J. and Ronald G. Lynch to Mary Jane Lynch, 101 Clay, 0.558 acres, $0

Allen Township

Constance R. and Timothy W. Germann to Teresa A. and Joseph E. Germann JT SURV, 12808 Cochran, 60 acres, $225,000

Butler Township

Cary L. Brown to Lacy J. and Jeffrey L. Brown JT SURV, Otterbein-Ithaca, 21.984 acres, $502,500

Cary L. Brown to Lacy J. and Jeffrey L. Brown JT SURV, Preble-Butler Twp., 45.008 acres, $502,500

Joyce and Steve Dubbs to SDJS Properties LLC, 133 Fairview Ave., 0 acres, $0

Franklin Township

Nona and Steve Kennedy to Steve Kennedy, 5645 Gettysburg-Pitsburg Road, 1.462 acres, $0

Greenville Township

Stephanie Lewis to Stephanie and Chad Hunt JT SURV, 3524 Brumbaugh, 5.001 acres, $0

David C. Rabel to Lisa M. and Anthony P. Madden Sr. JT SURV, 8821 Coletown-Lightsville, 5.23 acres, $295,000

Elizabeth A. Saintignon et al. to Elizabeth A. Saintignon, 4295 Hunter, 2 acres, $0

Leatrice H. Klosterman trustee of the Lester H. Klosterman Trust and Janice M. Mills trustee of the Leatrice K. Klosterman Trust to Elizabeth A. Saintignon et al., 4295 Hunter, 2 acres, $46,650

Daniel Jones to Chase Powell, 7833 Greenville-Celina Road, 3.467 acres, $91,437

Kristin M. and Daniel L. Jones JT SURV to Chase Powell, US RT 127, 3.113 acres, $91,437

Margaret V. Warner and David J. Warner co-trustees of the David and Margaret Warner Revocable Living Trust to Jeffery W. Wical, 6595 Woodbriar, 0 acres, $282,000

Angela L. and William D. Sowers to Angela L. Sowers and William D. Sowers trustees of the Angela L. Sowers and William D. Sowers Revocable Trust, 5797 Kruckeberg Road, 1.45 acres, $0

Talia N. Barga and Kyla A. Kolopanis JT SURV to Christina and Roger Bowersock JT SURV, 6041 Willis, 5.024 acres, $378,750

Samantha D. Davis and Derek J. Bialowas JT SURV to Rolando Cruz, 1133 Central, 0 acres, $137,000

Tamara R. and Franklin K. Gross Jr. JT SURV to Sheila A. and Patrick Voisard JT SURV, 135 Sherman, 0.131 acres, $140,000

Tamara R. and Franklin K. Gross Jr. JT SURV to Sheila A. and Patrick Voisard JT SURV, 131 Sherman, 0 acres, $140,000

Roger V. Evers trustee to Big Weaver Enterprises LLC an Ohio Limited Liability Company, 1240 Russ Road, 1.205 acres, $350,000

PLD Investors LLC to Geoffrey P. Surber, 1220 Russ Road, 1.205 acres, $521,381 Frank L. Marchal, 200 Willow, 0.289 acres, $0

Grace E. and Ronald R. Sutter JT SURV to Bradley and Sutter LLC, 407 Circle, 0 acres, $0

Richard E. Schultz to Tyler L. Anderson, 208 Surrey Lane, 0 acres, $80,000

Mary Rich to Melissa Ann Laux, 228 Marion Drive, 0 acres, $0

Jean E. and Ron C. Wolters JT & SURV to Pamela S. Dickerson trustee of the Wolters Family Protection Trust, 1280 N. Chippewa, 0 acres, $0

Barbara Lou and Gordon M. Shellhaas JT & SURV to Barbara Lou Shellhaas, 304 Rhoades, 0 acres, $0

Mary Gabbard to Melissa Ann Laux, 106 Meadow Lane, 0 acres, $0

Elaine K. Holzapfel to Elaine K. Holzapfel, 753 North Broadway, 0.9 acres, $0

Elaine K. Holzapfel to Elaine K. Holzapfel, North Broadway, 0.0045 acres, $0

William A. Toomey to Lisa M. and William A. Toomey JT SURV, 781 Honeysuckle, 0 acres, $0

Joyce B. and Fred E. Matix JT & SURV to Joyce B. Matix, 710 Honeysuckle, 0 acres, $0

Sara J. and Matthew J. Pierron JT SURV to Thomas L. Beatty, 1180 Parkway, 0 acres, $188,000

Stephanie R. and Austin J. Lowder JT SURV to Stephanie R. Lowder-Schieltz and Austin J. Lowder JT SURV, 206 Westbury Drive, 0 acres, $0

Juanita and Gunter Kiryluk JT SURV to Juanita and Gunter Kiryluk JT SURV to 694 North Ohio St., 1.526 acres, $0

Juanita and Gunter Kiryluk JT SURV to Juanita and Gunter Kiryluk JT SURV to North Ohio St., 1.799 acres, $0

Lydia F. Troutwine to Lydia F. Troutwine and Glen J. Troutwine trustees of the Lydia F. Troutwine and Glen J. Troutwine Revocable Trust, 209 Tiffin, 0 acres, $0

Enid G. Goubeaux and Geoffrey P. Surber as trustee and each successor trustee of the Enid G. Goubeaux Revocable Trust to Geoffrey P. Surber, 950 Sater St., 3.109 acres, $140,000

S & C Hayes LLC et al. to S & C Hayes LLC, 929 Front St., 0.37 acres, $20,235

Thelma M. and George W. Neff to S & C Hayes LLC et al., 929 Front St., 0.37 acres, $20,235

Joyce A. and James M. Jones JT SURV to Larry E. Davis Sr., 538 Washington Ave., 0 acres, $89,900

Jeanne K. Hime to Angela A. Perin, 302 Central Ave., 0 acres, $24,000

Edwin Cornell et al. to Mary Catherine and Edwin Cornell, 438 South Broadway, 0 acres, $0

Edwin Cornell et al. to Mary Catherine and Edwin Cornell, 434 South Broadway, 0 acres, $0

Edwin Cornell et al. to Mary Catherine and Edwin Cornell, 430 South Broadway, 0 acres, $0

Harrison Township

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Kris Barr, 405 Hollansburg-Arcanum, 1 acre, $0

Susan Laux trustee or her successors as trustees of the Brinley Preservation Trust et al. to Susan Laux trustee or her successors as trustees of the Brinley Preservation Trust, 2505 Hollansburg-Richmond, 4 acres, $0

Rosalyn R. Brinley trustee of the Rosalyn R. Brinley Trust and William E. Brinley trustee of the William E. Brinley Trust to Susan Lauz trustee or her successors as trustees of the Brinley Preservation Trust, 2505 Hollansburg-Richmond, 4 acres, $0

Caton B. McLear and Benjamin W. McLear successor co-trustees of the Evelyn B. McLear Irrevocable Trust to Benjamin W. McLear, 2207 Harrison, 119.57 acres, $0

Caton B. McLear and Benjamin W. McLear successor co-trustees of the Evelyn B. McLear Irrevocable Trust to Benjamin W. McLear, Downing, 20 acres, $0

Caton B. McLear and Benjamin W. McLear successor co-trustees of the Evelyn B. McLear Irrevocable Trust to Benjamin W. McLear, Rush, 20 acres, $0

Caton B. McLear and Benjamin W. McLear successor co-trustees of the Evelyn B. McLear Irrevocable Trust to Caton B. McLear, 1891 Harrison, 80 acres, $0

Mickey N. Poling to Jason M. Poling, Kory M. Poling, and Scott G. Poling, 133 Elm St., 0 acres, $0 Sheila K. and Walter V. Ketring JT SURV to Terry Joe Daugherty, 130 South Main St., 0 acres, $50,000

Jackson Township

Erin M. Hilfiker and Zachary M. Timmerman JT SURV to Mitchell D. Bruggeman, 11081 Ohio-Indiana St. Line, 7.344 acres, $175,000

Erin M. Hilfiker and Zachary M. Timmerman JT SURV to Mitchell D. Bruggeman, 11081 Ohio-Indiana St. Line, 3.756 acres, $175,000

Rodney J. Armstrong to Welbourn Farms LTD an Ohio Limited Partnership, ST RT 47, 19.96 acres, $320,000

Rodney J. Armstrong to Welbourn Farms LTD an Ohio Limited Partnership, ST RT 47, 20.001 acres, $320,000

Patricia Litmer to Duane A. Scholl trustee of the Duane A. Scholl Trust and Robert A. Scholl trustee of the Robert A. Scholl Trust, 10310 Armold, 5.01 acres, $50,000

Patricia Litmer to Duane A. Scholl trustee of the Duane A. Scholl Trust and Robert A. Scholl trustee of the Robert A. Scholl Trust, Armold, 5.014 acres, $50,000

Virginia G. and Donald J. Willis JT SURV to Donald J. Willis, 702 Lynwood St., 0 acres, $0

Jennifer Hanna FKA Jennifer Billenstein to Jennifer Hanna and Eric C. Hanna JT SURV, 248 North Sycamore St., 0 acres, $0

Mississinawa Township

Renee Caster to Samantha P. and Johnathan R. Stewart JT SURV, 13356 ST RT 49, 2.908 acres, $100,000

Monroe Township

Kathryn J. Fridley to Kandi S. and Darwin K. Detro JT SURV, 2710 Gettysburg-Pitsburg, 1 acre, $144,900

Carla J. and Larry G. Wade JT SURV to Aaron J. Wade trustee or his successors in trust of the Carla J. Wade and Larry G. Wade Irrevocable Trust, 1596 ST RT 49, 1.48 acres, $0

Linda L. and Ronald L. Brumbaugh JT SURV to Linda L. Brumbaugh, 203 Baker St., 0 acres, $0

Neave Township

Shawna Mader to Candy Renee Bolyard and Steven Eugen Bolyard JT SURV, 4774 ST RT 49, 1.5 acres, $168,000

Susan E. and Roy Kash JT & SURV to Susan E. Kash, 3034 Ridge, 0 acres, $0

Bobbie L. Bercaw to Cary Whitehead, 3619 South Creek Drive, 0 acres, $85,000

Linda A. and Timothy J. Hart JT SURV to Linda Hart, 3619 Scenic Heights, 0 acres, $0

Terry V. Sipple successor trustee to Amie A. and Scott M. James JT SURV, 3932 S US RT 127, 5.355 acres, $0

Patterson Township

Jerome J. Grieshop trustee of the Jerome J. Grieshop Revocable Living Trust and Madonna J. Grieshop trustee of the Madonna J. Revocable Living Trust to JD Grieshop Farm LLC, 14210 Coble, 107 acres, $0

Richland Township

Debra F. and Vernon C. Stammen JT SURV to Gregory L. Jenkinson, 6219 Beamsville-Webster, 0 acres, $105,000

Twin Township

Vicki Rademachir, Leota M. Hunt and Dan Hunt to Vicki Rademachir and Dan Hunt,1944 Arcanum-Ithaca, 0 acres, $0

Leota M. Hunt and Dan Hunt et al. to Vicki Rademachir, Dan Hunt, and Leota M. Hunt, 1944 Arcanum-Ithaca, 0 acres, $17,000

Linda S. and Alan Wetzel to Linda S. and Alan Wetzel JT SURV, 1726 ST RT 503, 1.838 acres, $0

Sarah L. and Charles T. Billenstein to Sarah L. and Charles Billenstein JT SURV, 117 Sierra Lane, 0.245 acres, $0

Douglas F. Aukerman successor trustee of the Betty K. and Danford L. Cox Revocable Trusts to Talia Barga, 502 N. Main St., 0 acres, $169,000

Sharon E. and Douglas A. Riffell JT SURV to Kelsey Elaine Craig Richard Harrison JT SURV, 402 W. George, 0 acres, $135,000

Karen L. Shellabarger to Robert E. Shellabarger, 406 W. George, 0 acres, $0

Megan L. and Matthew C. Wood JT SURV to Megan L. and Matthew C. Woods JT SURV, 4 Northmoor Drive, 0 acres, $0

Van Buren Township

Susan N. and Douglas L. Lee to Susan M. and Douglas L. Lee JT SURV, 5465 Routzong, 0.55 acres, $0

Washington Township

Josiah Maloon to Judy Roth and Mitchell Roth JT SURV, ST RT 571, 7 acres, $37,000

Wayne Township

Wendy J. and Douglas A. Thompson to Wendy J. and Douglas Thompson JT SURV, 7634 Beamsville-Webster, 0 acres, $0

Robinson Benanzer Development II LLC to Benanzer Custom Homes I LLC, 635 Reed Ave., 0.124 acres, $0

Trustees of Water Works of Versailles to James K. Spitzer, 147 N. Center, 0 acres, $0

Rapid Real Estate LLC an Ohio Limited Liability Company to Judy Cordonnier and Steven K. Cordonnier trustees of the SJ Cordonnier Family Trust, 418 Gallus St., 0.432 acres, $72,000

Robinson Benanzer Development II LLC to Benanzer Custom Homes I LLC, 635 Reed Ave., 0.169 acres, $0

Neil E. Hannan to Jadyn L. and Matthew L. Mangen JT SURV, 352 W. Wood, 0 acres, $119,000

York Township

Roxanne M. Oxebin to Cristina and Matthew E. Rhoades JT SURV, Greenville-St. Marys, 5.721 acres, $41,500