Darke County Real Estate transactions Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020


Adams Township

Linda Lou and Charles K. Petty to Jodi L. Petty, Jenifer L. Williams, Logan E. Cooker, Linda Lou and Charles K. Petty, (H&W), 9968 Children’s Home Bradford Road, 0.75 acres, $0

Brown Township

Pamela J. Ruchty and Nicholas A. Ruchty to Nicholas A. Ruchty trustee of the Nicholas A. Ruchty first amended and restated revocable living trust agreement, 3578 Hillgrove-Woodington, 7.298 acres, $0

Butler Township

Karen M. and Damon Scott Fourman JT SURV to Karen M. and Damon Scott Fourman JT SURV, 2287 ST RT 503, 11.249 acres, $0

Karen M. and Damon Scott Fourman JT SURV to Jean B. Hawkey and Dale D. Hawkey JT SURV, 5.982 acres, $0

Jean B. Hawkey and Dale D. Hawkey JT SURV to Jean B. Hawkey and Dale D. Hawkey JT SURV, ST RT 503, 67.47 acres, $0

Jean B. Hawkey and Dale D. Hawkey JT SURV to Damon Scott Fourman and Karen M. Fourman JT SURV, 5.482 acres, $0

Pamela L. Dull to Pamela L. and Steven D. Dull JT SURV, 3944 Otterbein-Ithaca, 58.445 acres, $0

Greenville Township

Deborah m. and Greg M. Sturgill to Traci L. Buck and Neil R. Buck, 7106 ST RT 49, 8.197 acres, $298,500

James S. McClure to Lori A. Lemon, Douglas R. Fellers, and Daniel Fellers JT SURV, 121 Windermere, 0 acres, $105,000

Michelle D. Alt to Michelle D. Alt and Michael L. Alt co-trustees of the M. Family Trust, 1355 East Main St., 0.289 acres, $0

Pamela L. Dull to Pamela L. and Steven D. Dull JT SURV, 104 Knoll, 0 acres, $0

Mary Allread to Mary F. and Michael C. James JT SURV, 210 Markwith, 0 acres, $0

Born and Pope Real Estate Inc., An Ohio Corporation to Geoffrey P. Surber, 5879 Jaysville-St. Johns Road, 12.233 acres, $725,000

Harrison Township

Cathy and Paul G. Mikesell JT SURV to James S. McClure, 1447 ST RT 121, 7.253 acres, $189,000

Cathy and Paul G. Mikesell JT SURV to James S. McClure, 1.079 acres, $189,000

Cathy and Paul G. Mikesell JT SURV to Cathy and Paul G. Mikesell JT SURV, 8.612 acres, $0

Jackson Township

Shane K. Crawford Jr. to Emma M. and Christopher Thornhill JT SURV, 10042 Young, 1.287 acres, $168,000

Shane K. Crawford Jr. to Emma M. and Christopher Thornhill JT SURV, Young, 1.493 acres, $168,000

Amalia and Sergio A. Cerda to Sergio Cerda Sanchez Sr., 310 Market, 0 acres, $0

Neave Township

Barbara Price aka Barbara R. Price to Barbara Price aka Barbara R. Price, 2566 US RT 36, 110.195 acres, $0

Barbara Price aka Barbara R. Price to Tucker Stahl, 3.707 acres, $0

Lucille M. and John A. Ferraro to Pamela J. Neff and Dennis R. Neff JT SURV, 4257 Ford, 0.921 acres, $194,500

Patterson Township

William Alfred Berger to Hannah Heitbrink and Craig Langenkamp JT SURV, 8363 ST RT 705, 1.01 acres, $170,000

Twin Township

Carol L. and Michael A. Huffman to Stephanie M. and Matthew T. McVey JT SURV, 204 West North, 0 acres, $45,000

Christine E. and Rodney D. Schellhaas to Christine E. and Rodney D. Schellhaas JT SURV, 101 Albright St., 0.145 acres, $0

D & A Potts Rental Properties Inc., to Andrea and Brandon Potts JT SURV, 203 West 2ND St., 0 acres, $75,000

Washington Township

Carol Boutier and James David Leonard JT SURV to James D. Leonard, 7511 Palestine-Union City, 3.5 acres, $0

Logan Thompson et al., to Logan Thompson, 1691 Hillgrove-Woodington, 40 acres, $326,000

Bernettia Kester trustee of the Bernettia Kester revocable living trust to Logan Thompson ET AL., 1691 Hillgrove-Woodington, 40 acres, $0

Wayne Township

Linda S. and Gary M. Brown JT & SURV to Linda S. Brown, 411 North Center, 0 acres, $0