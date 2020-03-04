Darke County Real Estate Feb. 14 to Feb. 20, 2020

Adams Township

First Guaranty Mortgage Corp. to Jaimes Millier, 6990 Requarth Road, 0 acres, $45,500

Dan P. Esarey trustee of the Dan Patrick Esarey revocable trust to Leslie D. Geesy and Damian A. Geesy JT SURV, 6266 Hartzell Road, 0 acres, $80,000

Brown Township

David W. Cameron as trustee of the Mary C. and David W. Cameron Trust to Rachel D. and Jeffrey M. Zerkle JT SURV, 11843 Michael, 8.175 acres, $375,000

Rikki L. and Marshall Keith Holton to Marilyn Foster, Brock-Cosmos, 10.034 acres, $52,500

Joan K. Trittschuh to Joan K. Trittschuh, 11207 Michael, 2 acres, $0

Butler Township

Tracy L. and David G. Miller JT SURV to David G. Miller, 214 US RT 127, 2.161 acres, $0

Franklin Township

Sherri R. Thompson trustee of the Marvin E. Kochersperger revocable trust to Jeffrey Scott Sutherland Jr., 9377 Neff, 2.44 acres, $194,000

Sherri R. Thompson trustee of the Marvin E. Kochersperger revocable trust to Sherri R. Thompson trustee of the Marvin E. Kochersperger revocable trust, 55.998 acres, $0

Greenville Township

Laverne L. Stebbins trustee et al., to Laverne L. Stebbins trustee et al., ST RT 49, 14.581 acres, $0

Richard E. Hopper to Richard E. Hopper, 6879 Heller Road, 2.25 acres, $0

Cassandra K. E. and Gavin D. Bixler JT SURV to Regina S. and Gary D. Grosch JT SURV, 5457 Culbertson, 2.002 acres, $235,000

Kelly A. and T. David Tanner JT SURV to Heather J. Gragorace and Richard A. Gragorace Jr. JT SURV, 927 Jackson, 0.155 acres, $81,900

Susan A. Fleming to Jonathan D. Holman, 1103 Harrison Ave., 0 acres, $81,000 Zackary L. Bolin to Dominic J. Thomas, 943 Harrison Ave., 0 acres, $90,000

Phyllis Ann Michael and Russell Gerald to Sawgrass Properties LTD an Ohio Limited Liability Company, 746 Central Ave., 0 acres, $50,000

Realty Income Properties 6 LLC to Bankers Commercial Corporation, Wagner Ave., 0.363 acres, $48,675,754

Realty Income Properties 6 LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company to Bankers Commercial Corporation, 1700 Kitchenaid Way, 38.741 acres, $48,675,754

Realty Income Properties 6 LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company to Bankers Commercial Corporation, Wagner Ave., 2.463 acres, $48,675,754

Nicole M. and Franklin P. Gilmore JT SURV to Melinda J. and Matthew J. Steyer JT SURV, Avenue E., 0 acres, $235,000

Nicole M. and Franklin P. Gilmore JT SURV to Melinda J. and Matthew J. Steyer JT SURV, 510 East Park Drive, 0 acres, $235,000

Nicole M. and Franklin P. Gilmore JT SURV to Melinda J. and Matthew J. Steyer JT SURV, Park Drive, 0 acres, $235,000

Judith Ann and Terence Joseph Schwanitz trustees of the Schwanitz family revocable living trust to Angela M. and Matthew S. Kolb JT SURV, 1195 Donald Drive, 0 acres, $169,500

Barbara L. Lennen to Deborah and Rodney Landes JT SURV, 747 Gardenwood Drive, 0 acres, $165,900

Wells Fargo Bank NA to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 118 North Main St., 0 acres, $0

JP Morgan Chase Bank National Association to Benanzer Development V LTD an Ohio Limited Liability Company, 616 E 4th, 0 acres, $28,200

Charlotte L. and Travis L. Taylor JT SURV to Christine Brock and Amon Brock Jr. JT SURV, 200 South Ohio St., 0 acres, $0

Travis Taylor to Christine Brock and Amon Brock Jr. JT SURV, 208 South Ohio St., 0 acres, $0

Jackson Township

Michael D. Kreider to Grace Banta and Tyler Banta, 224 State Line, 0 acres, $20,000

Michael D. Kreider to Grace Banta and Tyler Banta, 224 North State Line, 0 acres, $20,000

Monroe Township

David J. Wheeler to Steven R. Wheeler, 2053 Schnorf-Jones, 0 acres, $0

Jane M. Rebecca and Charles W. Flowers III JT SURV to Holly M. McGlothlin, 226 Baker St., 0 acres, $158,000

Patterson Township

Andrew G. Bruns to Dustin J. Grieshop, 13031 Versailles-Yorkshire, 1.45 acres, $130,000

Richland Township

Eileen M. Rhoades trustee of the revocable trust of Eileen M. Rhoades to Lowell D. Rhoades Jr. successors trustee of the revocable living trust of Eileen M. Rhoades, 10151 Greenville-St. Marys Road, 5.442 acres, $0

Twin Township

David K. Harbison to Ian Turner, 7034 Grubbs-Rex Road, 0.55 acres, $134,250

Virginia L. and Roger D. Peters JT SURV to Virginia L. Peters, 1390 Littles Road, 2.324 acres, $0

Angela M. and Douglas A. Krauss JT SURV to Samantha L. Cox and Justin R. Cox JT SURV, 703 ST RT 503, 5.01 acres, $358,500

Amy L. Spegal to Jesse L. Besecker, 1313 Gordon-Landis Road, 5.001 acres, $280,000

Van Buren Township

Melissa D. Comer and Donald R. Comer Jr. JT SURV to Carla S. and Zachary D. Rice JT SURV, 5761 Hartzell Road, 5.692 acres, $305,000

Rita and Willard Warren JT SURV to Maggie M. Hammaker and Joseph Hammaker JT SURV, 5803 Hartzell Road, 0.75 acres, $175,000

Wabash Township

Betsy J. Kunk to Joseph R. Wagner, 48 North Main St., 0 acres, $0

Wayne Township

Mary Ann E. and Mark J. Stucke JT & SURV to Mary Ann E. and Mark J. Stucke JT SURV, ST RT 185, 82.019 acres, $150,000

Mary Ann E. and Mark J. Stucke JT & SURV to Mary Ann E. and Mark J. Stucke JT SURV, 29.802 acres, $150,000

Mary Ann E. and Mark J. Stucke JT & SURV to Mary Ann E. and Mark J. Stucke JT SURV, ST RT 185, 0.94 acres, $150,000