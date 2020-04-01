Darke County Real Estate Transactions Mar. 11 to Mar. 16, 2020

Adams Township

Matthew K. Freshour to Russell J. Williams, 6788 State Route 721, 0.494 acres, $95,000

Brown Township

Suzanne A. and Dennis W. Barga JT SURV to Susanne A. and Dennis W. Barga JT SURV, Beamsville-Union City Road, 42 acres, $0

Melissa A. Kelly and Michael J. Kelly to Michael J. Kelly, 3635 Elroy-Ansonia, 0 acres, $0

Melissa A. Kelly and Michael J. Kelly to Michael J. Kelly, Elroy-Ansonia, 1.13 acres, $0

Alice M. Hesson to Alex and Dillon Hesson JT SURV, 521 Baughman, 0 acres, $113,350

Butler Township

Terri C. and Dustin M. Dickmann JT SURV to Dustin M. Dickmann, Hollansburg-Arcanum Road, 0.376 acres, $0

Terri C. and Dustin M. Dickmann JT SURV to Dustin M. Dickmann, Hollansburg-Arcanum Road, 2.18 acres, $0

Terri C. and Dustin M. Dickmann JT SURV to Terri C. Holman, 3725 Hollansburg-Arcanum Road, 0 acres, $0

Terri C. and Dustin M. Dickmann JT SURV to Dustin M. Dickmann, Hollansburg-Arcanum Road, 2.511 acres, $0

Greenville Township

Bonnie M. and Raymond Lutz JT SURV to Raymond E. Lutz, 5014 State Route 49, 0.403 acres, $0

Rebecca S. and Randall G. Drew JT SURV to Drew Family Farms LLC, Bechtol Road, 59.294 acres, $0

Laverne L. Stebbins trustee et al., to Marilyn Petty et al., State Route 49, 14.581 acres, $0

Amy L. Breaden to Gregory A. White, Fairway Court, 1.084 acres, $20,000

Ruth L. Baker trustee or her successor trustees under the Ruth L. Baker trust to Bonnie L. Klein, 1132 East Main, 0 acres, $98,500

Liberty Township

Marcia J. and Duane H. Schlechty to Marcia J. and Duane H. Schlechty JT SURV, 361 US Route 36, 3.01 acres, $0

Marcia J. and Duane H. Schlechty to Marcia J. and Duane H. Schlechty JT SURV, US Route 36, 17.07 acres, $0

Samuel B. Lindamood Jr. aka Sam B. Lindamood to SRW Investments LLC, 3103 Hollansburg-Tampico, 0.904 acres, $60,000

Michael J. Nelson to Scott L. Everhart, Richmond-Palestine Road, 7.006 acres, $200,000

Michael J. Nelson to Scott L. Everhart, Richmond-Palestine Road, 8.692 acres, $200,000

Neave Township

Colleen B. and Jeffrey S. Harper JT SURV to Colleen B. and Jeffrey S. Harper JT SURV, Timberlawn Court, 0.548 acres, $0

Colleen B. and Jeffrey S. Harper JT SURV to Richard J. Riegle, 0.619 acres, $12,000

Carol A. Hathaway successor trustee of the John R. Hathaway Sr. trust and Iris M. Hathaway trustee of the Iris M. Hathaway trust to Carol A. Hathaway successor trustee of the John R. Hathaway Sr. trust and Iris M. Hathaway trustee of the Iris M. Hathaway trust, 4981 North Bishop Road, 7.393 acres, $0

John R. Hathaway Sr. successor trustee of the John R. Hathaway Sr. trust and Iris M. Hathaway trustee of the Iris M. Hathaway trust to Carol A. Hathaway successor trustee of the John R. Hathaway Sr. trust and Iris M. Hathaway trustee of the Iris M. Hathaway trust, 4981 North Bishop Road, 7.393 acres, $0

Twin Township

Donald E. Leis to Maggie Properties II LLC, State Route 722, 58.08 acres, $479,100

Primary Residential Mortgage Inc. to Kayla A. Morrison and Tyler S. Morrison JT SURV 7757 Grubbs-Rex Road, 1.308 acres, $85,000

Van Buren Township

Diane K. and Keir B. Smith JT SURV to KB Smith and Sons Properties LLC, Arcanum-Bears Mill Road, 37.782 acres, $0

Diane K. and Keir B. Smith JT SURV to KB Smith and Sons Properties LLC, Arcanum-Bears Mill Road, 36.134 acres, $0

Diane K. and Keir B. Smith JT SURV to KB Smith and Sons Properties LLC, 3725 Arcanum-Bears Mill Road, 0.3 acres, $0

Sean M. Henninger to Diane Laci Baker and Sean M. Henninger JT SURV 6852 Delisle-Fourman Road, 0 acres, $0

Diane K. and Keir B. Smith JT SURV to KB Smith and Sons Properties LLC, State Route 49, 48.201 acres, $0

Diane K. and Keir B. Smith JT SURV to KB Smith and Sons Properties LLC, Kilbourn Road, 16.607 acres, $0

Diane K. and Keir B. Smith JT SURV to KB Smith and Sons Properties LLC, State Route 49, 14.566 acres, $0

Diane K. and Keir B. Smith JT SURV to KB Smith and Sons Properties LLC, Kilbourn Road, 0.459 acres, $0

Diane K. and Keir B. Smith JT SURV, and Jenny M. and Shawn Smith JT SURV to KB Smith and Sons Properties LLC and Jenny M. and Shawn Smith JT SURV, 3747 State Route 49, 41 acres, $0

Diane K. and Keir B. Smith JT SURV to KB Smith and Sons Properties LLC, Myers-Tillman Road, 38 acres, $0

Diane K. and Keir B. Smith JT SURV to KB Smith and Sons Properties LLC, Delisle-Fourman Road, 17.074 acres, $0

Diane K. and Keir B. Smith JT SURV to KB Smith and Sons Properties LLC, Delisle-Fourman Road, 25.582 acres, $0

Chelsea J. and Nicholas J. Percoco JT SURV to Lindsay A. Barnett and James Barnett JT SURV, 7733 Miller Road, 1.125 acres, $242,500

Washington Township

Rebecca S. and Randall G. Drew JT SURV to Drew Family Farms LLC, State Route 502, 1.125 acres, $0

Wayne Township

Michael E. Pearson to Brian M. Pearson, Adam M. Pearson, Mindy M. Pearson aka Mindy M. McCuthchins, Bailey McCuthchins, Blaire Pearson, and Anne Pearson, 696 Reed Ave., 0.137 acres, $0

Robert C. Miller to Sally Joyce Keiser, 430 West Ward, 0 acres, $0